Intermediate – Senior Automation Test Analyst at Reverside

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Testing, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.We are looking forSoftware Testing Professionals with4+ years solid experience inTest Execution and Automation Test Analysisand has a solid knowledge base of the STLC.

About The Employer:

Experience:

4 to 8 years experience in Test Execution and Automation Test Analysis.

3 to 6 years experienced in conducting functional testing and automation testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off.

Extensive knowledge of UFT – HP ALM.

Experience in Integration Automation Testing.

Experience in ETL/BI Testing

Understanding of testing concepts i.e. testing methodologies and techniques.

Experience in automating API Services.

The following will be an added advantage:

Knowledge of BPT (Business Process Testing) Framework.

Knowledge of C# and JAVA

Competencies:

Conceptual Thinking;

Attention to detail;

Excellent written and oral Communication;

Managing complexity and ambiguity.

Ability to learning quickly;

Experience in Knowledge of Banking and Financial Services business;

Strong analytical and problem solving skills;

Team player approachable, ability to share and consult other;

Management Reporting;

Resilience; and

Self-starter

Qualifications/ Certification:

Degree / Diploma in a relevant field.

ISTQB TA or equivalent

Key deliverables:

Functional, Regression, Automation testing and User Acceptance Testing:

Test Approach;

Test Plans;

Test Scripts;

Test Execution Results;

Defects Management Reports;

Test Deliverable Sign-off Certificates;

Test Closure Reports;

Knowledge Transfer Document per Project; and

Test Completion Sign Off

