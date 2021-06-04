Internal Sales Administrator – Chemical Materials

A well-known established international Chemical Company requires the above to provide commercial and operational support to the Manufacturing and Sales Teams by coordinating, liaising with Customers, Principals and Colleagues and handling all key internal sales administrational responsibilities for the Company ensuring that Customers expectations are met at all times.

Minimum requirements for the role:

Previous experience having worked in an Internal Sales Administration role working within the chemical raw material or related industries is preferred.

Previous experience having worked on an ERP system or Pastel or related is preferred.

Must have good communication skills, attention to detail and be highly organised.

Needs to be customer focused.

Must be driven and able to take ownership.

Basic excel skills are essential.

The successful person should be customer orientated, passionate and dedicated to working with Customers.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Process orders and capture the information onto Pastel.

Process and monitor Customer orders and manufacturing orders.

Capture sales orders and follow up on deliveries keeping track of Customer priorities.

Liaise and assist Customers with orders, back-orders queries and follow up, both on email and telephonically.

Liaise with Operations and Planning Department to track Client order completion.

Follow up on daily reports for stock and deliveries.

Liaise with Customers and External Sales Representatives on a daily basis to update them on the progress of orders and to ensure Customer requirements are fulfilled.

Ensure that all Customer complaints, issues and queries reach a successful and appropriate conclusion, including account queries.

Follow up on documentation from overseas Suppliers from time to time.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

