IT Developer

Minimum Requirements

Grade 12

Diploma of 1 to 3 years / NQF level 6

Skills and experience required

Up to 3 years’ Experience

Proficient in specific areas related to software development.

Must have a good understand of the software development life cycle (e.g.

requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and documentation).

Good understanding of OO Principles and Techniques, Microsoft MVC Framework and ASP.NET.

Good understanding of C#, .NET, Webservices.

Experience doing front-end development with Raxor, JavaScript, AJAX, HTML

and jQuery.

Experience writing semi-complex SQL queries and Stored Procedures working

with MS SQL Server 2008 or above.

Experience with version control using SVN / TFS is advantageous.

Experience with Kendo / Telerik is advantageous.

Experience with web development is vital

Duties and Responsibilities:

Shows appetite and aptitude for owning responsibility of technical decisions for

one or many projects.

Aptly manages team demands on his/her time as well as on-time delivery

according to specified deadlines.

Demonstrates interest in improving the company’s technical awareness, depth

and use of technology across the business.

Demonstrates responsibility with the team for customer support / bug fixing

and highlighting areas for improvement.

Review, improve and maintain current systems.

Working closely with analysts, designers and staff.

Producing detailed specifications and writing the programme codes.

Unit testing of own code before Integration testing by testers

Preparation of training manuals for users where necessary

Desired Skills:

ASP.NET.

C#

Javascript

Microsoft MVC

ASP

MS SQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position