IT Developer

Jun 4, 2021

Minimum Requirements

  • Grade 12
  • Diploma of 1 to 3 years / NQF level 6
  • Skills and experience required
  • Up to 3 years’ Experience
  • Proficient in specific areas related to software development.
  • Must have a good understand of the software development life cycle (e.g.

requirements, analysis, design, implementation, testing, and documentation).

  • Good understanding of OO Principles and Techniques, Microsoft MVC Framework and ASP.NET.
  • Good understanding of C#, .NET, Webservices.
  • Experience doing front-end development with Raxor, JavaScript, AJAX, HTML

and jQuery.

  • Experience writing semi-complex SQL queries and Stored Procedures working

with MS SQL Server 2008 or above.

  • Experience with version control using SVN / TFS is advantageous.
  • Experience with Kendo / Telerik is advantageous.
  • Experience with web development is vital

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Shows appetite and aptitude for owning responsibility of technical decisions for
  • one or many projects.
  • Aptly manages team demands on his/her time as well as on-time delivery
  • according to specified deadlines.
  • Demonstrates interest in improving the company’s technical awareness, depth
  • and use of technology across the business.
  • Demonstrates responsibility with the team for customer support / bug fixing
  • and highlighting areas for improvement.
  • Review, improve and maintain current systems.
  • Working closely with analysts, designers and staff.
  • Producing detailed specifications and writing the programme codes.
  • Unit testing of own code before Integration testing by testers
  • Preparation of training manuals for users where necessary

Desired Skills:

  • ASP.NET.
  • C#
  • Javascript
  • Microsoft MVC
  • ASP
  • MS SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

