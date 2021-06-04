Legal & Commercial Consultant

The main purpose of the job (summarised)
? Support both the legal and sales function by being agile, readily available, quick to respond to legal or commercial requests;
? Ensure increased customer experience by agility and flexibility;
? Ensure contract risk mitigation in accordance with the Company contract governance rules;
? Ensure contractual compliance with applicable legislation, Company
code of conduct, etc.;
? Examine legal agreements to determine risk profile, ensure mitigation of risk and where not possible, to highlight such risk to Head of Legal and EXCO;
? Work with the organization and the broader Legal function to pursue continuous improvement;
? Review legalities of tenders, compile tender checklists, and report on risks using same to the tender team;
? Work closely with the Head of Legal to perform an agile, front-office legal function that is flexible and competent;
Key Responsibilities
Responsibilities: Legal Function (Both South Africa and Africa)
? Interpretation of Customer and Supplier agreements
? Drafting of Customer and Supplier agreements using approved templates, where applicable
? Review and vetting of agreements supplied by Customers and Suppliers to minimize legal risks
? Negotiating Customer and Supplier agreements
? Highlighting of risks to delivery, project and operational teams as well as management for adequate mitigation
? Determine the type of agreements to be entered into and advising the responsible persons;
? Rendering of ad-hoc general legal advice to internal customers (colleagues) related to risk mitigation, penalty provisions, official communications, contract amendments etc.
Responsibilities: Commercial Function (Both South Africa and Africa)
? Negotiation of commercial matters in respect of Customer agreements excluding pricing e.g.
o Payments terms
o Currency
o Invoicing and triggers
o Rate of exchange implications
o Transfer of title
o Transfer of risk
o Incoterms
o Subcontracting
? Negotiation of commercial matters in respect of Supplier agreements excluding pricing
Responsibilities: Tender Function (Mostly South Africa, including Africa to an extent)
? Review of tenders, bids, RFPs, RFQs and RFIs – identification of administrative and mandatory requirements as well as legal and compliance issues;
? Rendering of Quality Assurance in respect of all tender, bid, RFP, RFQ and RFI responses to ensure compliance with mandatory, pre-qualification and functional requirements;
? Assist Bid teams with input to Bid responses in respect of contractual risks, Commercial statements and deviation statements;
? Provide objective advice in respect of tender, bid, RFP, RFQ and RFI formulation;
? Ensure legal requirements in respect of responses are met e.g. subcontractor agreements in place for targeted procurement;
Skills and Experience required
Competencies
? Legal concepts – needs to understand legal concepts, grasp them and apply for a critical review in terms of legal provisions/clauses
? Writing and Communication – fluent in English and able to communicate both in writing (email) and verbally (telephone, Teams, Zoom) with a high degree of professionalism, etiquette (and persuasion) with colleagues across all levels of Company
? Accuracy – impeccable attention to detail
? Innovative – able to provide fresh ideas, new perspectives, and to think laterally
? Independent and accountable – able to self-start, follow-through, follow up and ensure completion of tasks
? Agile – flexible and accommodating, ability to prioritize according to the importance of tasks
? Travel Flexibility – future travel in South Africa (possibility Africa) dependent on company requirements, must own a vehicle and have a valid driver’s license
Industrial Relations Experience and Expertise
Qualifications, Experience and Training
? BCom Law or LLB (advantageous);
? 0 – 5 years’ experience
? Contract drafting (advantageous)
? Contract interpretation (advantageous)
? Proficient in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Teams, Sharepoint)
Desired Skills:
- Industrial Relations
- Legal Advice
- Corporate Legal
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Infrastructure / Operations Consulting