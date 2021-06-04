Management Accountant

Jun 4, 2021

Required Qualifications

  • B Com Accounting or CIMA

Technical Competencies & Experience:

  • 2 – 3 years working experience.
  • Ensure stock accuracy.
  • Month end margin analysis.
  • Experience in BOM costing analysis.
  • Experience in production overhead calculation.
  • Overhead contribution calculation.
  • Implementing and review internal controls.
  • Product costings.
  • Analyzing and allocating engineering cost.

BehavioralCompetencies:

  • Strong analytical and numerical skills.
  • Strong organizational skills.
  • Time Management skills.
  • Commercial exposure.
  • Process driven mind set.
  • Resourceful.
  • Management skills.

