Management Accountant

Required Qualifications

B Com Accounting or CIMA

Technical Competencies & Experience:

2 – 3 years working experience.

Ensure stock accuracy.

Month end margin analysis.

Experience in BOM costing analysis.

Experience in production overhead calculation.

Overhead contribution calculation.

Implementing and review internal controls.

Product costings.

Analyzing and allocating engineering cost.

BehavioralCompetencies:

Strong analytical and numerical skills.

Strong organizational skills.

Time Management skills.

Commercial exposure.

Process driven mind set.

Resourceful.

Management skills.

