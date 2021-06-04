Management Accountant

Required Qualifications
- B Com Accounting or CIMA
Technical Competencies & Experience:
- 2 – 3 years working experience.
- Ensure stock accuracy.
- Month end margin analysis.
- Experience in BOM costing analysis.
- Experience in production overhead calculation.
- Overhead contribution calculation.
- Implementing and review internal controls.
- Product costings.
- Analyzing and allocating engineering cost.
BehavioralCompetencies:
- Strong analytical and numerical skills.
- Strong organizational skills.
- Time Management skills.
- Commercial exposure.
- Process driven mind set.
- Resourceful.
- Management skills.
If you meet the above criteria, please sent your CV [Email Address Removed]
IMPORTANT: If you do not hear from us within two weeks after submitting your application, please consider your application unsuccessful