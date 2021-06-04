Manager: Finance (3 Months Contract)

JOB DESCRIPTION
To build a high performance culture
- Recruit and select competent employees according to company policy and procedures
- Ensuring compliance with all applicable legislation throughout the organisation in terms of Employment practices
- Ensuring low performers are managed within the company policies & procedures & legislation to ensure that performance contribution increases
To build capability & capacity to meet changing organisational requirements
- Promoting knowledge acquisition, sharing & transfer by means of internal knowledge sharing platform
- Ensures staff members are continually being trained & developed in the relevant skills to support attainment of company objectives
Promote prudent Financial management
- Manage budget in accordance with company policies& procedures to ensure no unauthorised, wasteful & irregular expenditure
- Ensure that all financial statements are correct and continuously updated and maintained.
- Development of cash flow Forecasting
Grow & maintain eminence of company Through internal & External stakeholder engagement
- Effective communication of company initiatives (Stakeholders are engaged on what must be done to achieve the strategic priorities for skills development in the sector & to better understand skills priorities)
- Establish collaborative partnerships with specific reference to other public entities to ensure sustainable implementation of company Programmes
- Ensures services to stakeholders are delivered timeously & accurately as prescribed in stakeholder requirements
Ensure compliance to all governance, statutory and regulatory requirements
To ensure protection of company’s resources, personnel and business
Reduce legal risk to minimize the financial and reputational impact on company by complying to all record management processes and procedures, as well as statutory and regulatory requirements
To provide required assurances at Executive Committee level
JOB REQUIREMENTS
Education
Minimum: B.Comm (Hons) Accounting or Financial Management (NQF level 8)
Experience
2-3 years management experience within the finance environment, general financial management systems & processes, review of policies and risk management practices
Type of Job
6 years within the financial accounting and financial management field with exposure to PFMA. At least 2-3 years must be at managerial level within the finance environment.
Specific job related knowledge and skills required
- Financial Management Systems
- Accounting principles, PFMA, current tax legislation,
Public Finance Management Act
- Business acumen
- Decisiveness
- Analytical
- Ability to prioritise
- Excellent planning and organising skills
- Attention to detail, meticulous and thorough
- High level of integrity
- Resilient under pressure
Special requirements (Certifications, licenses or registrations required)
Advantageous to be registered with a professional body eg. CA(SA), ACCA or CMA