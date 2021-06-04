Manager: Finance (3 Months Contract)

JOB DESCRIPTION

To build a high performance culture

Recruit and select competent employees according to company policy and procedures

Ensuring compliance with all applicable legislation throughout the organisation in terms of Employment practices

Ensuring low performers are managed within the company policies & procedures & legislation to ensure that performance contribution increases

To build capability & capacity to meet changing organisational requirements

Promoting knowledge acquisition, sharing & transfer by means of internal knowledge sharing platform

Ensures staff members are continually being trained & developed in the relevant skills to support attainment of company objectives

Promote prudent Financial management

Manage budget in accordance with company policies& procedures to ensure no unauthorised, wasteful & irregular expenditure

Ensure that all financial statements are correct and continuously updated and maintained.

Development of cash flow Forecasting

Grow & maintain eminence of company Through internal & External stakeholder engagement

Effective communication of company initiatives (Stakeholders are engaged on what must be done to achieve the strategic priorities for skills development in the sector & to better understand skills priorities)

Establish collaborative partnerships with specific reference to other public entities to ensure sustainable implementation of company Programmes

Ensures services to stakeholders are delivered timeously & accurately as prescribed in stakeholder requirements



Ensure compliance to all governance, statutory and regulatory requirements

To ensure protection of company’s resources, personnel and business

Reduce legal risk to minimize the financial and reputational impact on company by complying to all record management processes and procedures, as well as statutory and regulatory requirements

To provide required assurances at Executive Committee level

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Education

Minimum: B.Comm (Hons) Accounting or Financial Management (NQF level 8)

Experience

2-3 years management experience within the finance environment, general financial management systems & processes, review of policies and risk management practices

Type of Job

6 years within the financial accounting and financial management field with exposure to PFMA. At least 2-3 years must be at managerial level within the finance environment.

Specific job related knowledge and skills required

Financial Management Systems

Accounting principles, PFMA, current tax legislation,

Public Finance Management Act

Business acumen

Decisiveness

Analytical

Ability to prioritise

Excellent planning and organising skills

Attention to detail, meticulous and thorough

High level of integrity

Resilient under pressure

Special requirements (Certifications, licenses or registrations required)

Advantageous to be registered with a professional body eg. CA(SA), ACCA or CMA

