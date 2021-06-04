MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS SPECIALIST

Jun 4, 2021

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • CFA qualification
  • At least 6-8 years in a similar role.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES AND ACCOUNTABILITY

  • Design and deliver innovative deal solutions to our clients, providing advice and support, from initiation through to deal completion/structuring
  • Performing comprehensive due diligences (including potential Section 197 or 189 provisions) and valuations of target companies
  • Oversee and finalise sale of shares agreements with input from legal team
  • Undertake research and analytics to structure deals that have a competitive advantage / novelties
  • Work closely with the multi-disciplinary teams to propose sound legal and tax structures
  • Attend target company meetings as required
  • Oversee execution of the sale agreement and subsequent amalgamation of companies, including secretarial work.

TECHNICAL SKILLS AND KNOWLEDGE

  • Companies structures and conversions
  • Tax legislation.

COMPETENCIES REQUIRED

  • Attention to detail
  • Analytical
  • Inquisitive mind
  • Deadline driven
  • Solid verbal and written communication in English.

Desired Skills:

  • Analytical
  • communication skills.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

