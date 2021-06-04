MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS SPECIALIST

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- CFA qualification
- At least 6-8 years in a similar role.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES AND ACCOUNTABILITY
- Design and deliver innovative deal solutions to our clients, providing advice and support, from initiation through to deal completion/structuring
- Performing comprehensive due diligences (including potential Section 197 or 189 provisions) and valuations of target companies
- Oversee and finalise sale of shares agreements with input from legal team
- Undertake research and analytics to structure deals that have a competitive advantage / novelties
- Work closely with the multi-disciplinary teams to propose sound legal and tax structures
- Attend target company meetings as required
- Oversee execution of the sale agreement and subsequent amalgamation of companies, including secretarial work.
TECHNICAL SKILLS AND KNOWLEDGE
- Companies structures and conversions
- Tax legislation.
COMPETENCIES REQUIRED
- Attention to detail
- Analytical
- Inquisitive mind
- Deadline driven
- Solid verbal and written communication in English.
