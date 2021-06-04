Mid – Snr Back End PHP Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:An online and on-demand Software Service Provider seeks the coding talents of a forward-thinking Mid Snr Back End PHP Developer to join its growing team. The ideal candidate requires 5+ years PHP development work experience with at least 1 PHP framework, understands MVC Architecture and be skilled with MySQL, HTML5, CSS, jQuery, JavaScript, Linux, REST API, Web Services and Source Control systems like GIT or SVN. Any Yii framework and Kendo U experience will prove [URL Removed] business functionality requirements.

Assist with building and maintaining Back End systems.

Test the systems which integrate with the Back End APIs.

Assist with code changes to external APIs.

Software Support when required.

Work with the team to ensure they optimize and build scalable software solutions.

Liaise with Server Administrator where required.

REQUIREMENTS:

5+ Years working PHP development.

MySQL and any other relevant database exposure.

Understanding of MVC Architecture.

Have worked with at least 1 PHP framework,

HTML5, CSS.

jQuery / JavaScript.

Basic experience of Linux systems administration.

REST API / Web Services.

Experience with Source Control systems like GIT or SVN.

Advantageous

Yii framework experience.

Kendo U.

