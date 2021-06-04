Network Engineer

Description:

The Engineer (L3) is responsible for providing a service to clients by proactively identifying and resolving technical incidents and problems. Through preemptive service incident and resolution activities, as well as product reviews, operational improvements, operational practices and quality assurance this role will maintain a high level of service to clients. Their primary objective is to ensure zero missed service level agreement (SLA) conditions.

The Engineer (L3) is responsible for managing tickets of high complexity, conducts advanced and complicated tasks, and provides resolution to a diverse range of complex problems. This position uses considerable judgement and independent analysis within defined policies and practices. Applies analytical thinking and deep technical expertise in achieving client outcomes, while coaching and mentoring junior team members across functions.

Academic Qualifications

Advanced diploma, degree or relevant qualification in IT/Computing (or demonstrated equivalent work experience).

Advantageous Certifications

Up to date and relevant ITIL certification

Cisco Certified

Juniper Networks Certified Internet Associate – Intrusion Detection and Prevent (JNCIA-IDP)

Check Point Certified

MCSA+VCP, RHCE or equivalent

Genesys

Blue Coat Certified

Required Experience

Solid years of work experience.

Solid experience required in in Engineering function within a medium to large ICT organisation.

Solid experience of Managed Services.

Excellent working knowledge of ITIL processes.

Excellent experience working with vendors and/or 3rd parties.

Requirements

Ensure that assigned infrastructure at the client site is configured, installed, tested and operational.

Perform necessary checks, apply monitoring tools and respond to alerts Identify problems and errors prior to or when it occurs and log all such incidents in a timely manner with the required level of detail Assist in analysing, assigning and escalating support calls.

Investigate third line support calls assigned and identify the root cause of incidents and problems.

Report and escalate issues to 3rd party vendors if necessary.

Provide onsite technical support to clients and provide field engineering services to client

Conduct monthly random review of incidents and service requests, analyse and recommend improvement in quality.

Provide continuous feedback to clients and affected parties and update all systems and/or portals as prescribed

Proactively identify opportunities for work optimisation including opportunities for automation of work.

