OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR (PAYROLL STOCK CONTROL DEBTORS AND CREDITORS)

MALMESBURY

Salary Negotiable

A Fitment Centre seeks an Office Administrator to provide an administrative support service in the admin office as well as in the branch to ensure the customer and branches needs are exceeded.

Skills and experience required:

Strong compliance, integrity and ethical behaviour at all times.

Code 08 Drivers Licence.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Excellent organisational and administrative skills.

Excellent computer skills (Ms office and Grips System)

Minimum two years experience in Stock Control, Debtors and Creditors, especially reconciliations.

Minimum two years experience in office administration management.

Minimum one-year experience in HR/payroll.

Ability to work independently as a self-starter within the Team.

Qualification required:

Matric (Grade 12) with Maths and Accounting preferable.

Preference will be given to previously disadvantaged persons

Key Performance Areas:

Provide branch service excellence and contribute to branch efficiency by dealing with all internal and external queries.

Contribute to branch efficiency (Debtors, Creditors, Stock, Personnel, Wages, Salaries, General Office Admin).

Adhere to administrative procedures according to company policies and procedures and standards and objective to contribute to overall branch efficiency.

Perform ad hoc tasks as assigned from time to time

Maintain Health and Safety and Housekeeping standards.

Manage self to improve personal effectiveness.

Be willing and able to stand in for the Business Manager.

