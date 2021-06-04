Product Support Specialist (CH680) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

CH Ref No : CH679

Our client, a medium-sized Engineering company based in, [URL Removed] specialising in the design, development, integration, implementation and support of complex hardware and software systems. We are currently looking for a a self-motivated and results-driven person to become a member of the Management Information Systems Team. This team is responsible for the delivery of Management Information Systems related administration, technical and user support and other services as required by the different stakeholders in the organisation.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Sage ERP X3 system support at administration level as well as user application support. 1st and 2nd line support of Sage X3 on reported Bugs, Incidents and Inquiries Support users in evaluating requirements and determining solutions Specify and Support on-going development of Sage X3 application Manage user access & security o Manage Interfaces to and from other systems Design and manage UAT Troubleshoot all aspects of Sage X3 system Help desk monitoring and support Assist with patches upgrades and deployment of additional modules Screen and other interface modifications Design, implement and maintain ERP management reports Assist with application software upgrades, integrations with Sage X3 Liaise with Sage X3 implementation partner for development and bug fixes

MIS application support and administration tasks on JIRA, Confluence, Bitbucket and Alfresco. Maintenance of existing databases Manage and verify system back-ups and recovery Responsible for maintaining up-to-date system documentation 1st and 2nd line support on reported Bugs, Incidents and Inquiries of all MIS System User Access and permissions management taking into account relevant business processes and security policies. Implement and test configuration changes and scripts to support the business processes, information and security requirements.

Database Management (MS SQL and MySQL)

Test interfaces between the different applications to support the information and business requirements.

Test environment setup and maintenance.

User Guides and Training as required.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE (minimum):

A relevant 3-year tertiary qualification

At least 3 years relevant experience of Sage X3 system Administration and application support

Strong proven knowledge and experience of ERP suite administration. Preferably knowledge in Sage X3.

SKILLS / EXPERIENCE / COMPETENCIES & TECHNOLOGIES:

Sage X3 v11

Financial background essential

Administration of MS Sql and MySQL

SQL language

Crystal Reports

Alchemex or Sage Intelligence reporting

Atlassian products including JIRA, Confluence, Bitbucket, Bamboo, etc.

Alfresco

Beneficial / Advantageous:

Linux (Network, Security, SSL configuration)

HTML, CSS and Velocity Template Language (VTL)

Software development and testing skills

Java

Python, PowerShell and other scripting skills

PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES

Professional conduct with punctual behaviour and a strong work ethic

Analytical problem-solving with meticulous attention to detail

Ability to work as part of a diverse team with different skills

Be able to self-manage, especially when operating alone with remote support

Excellent interpersonal and communications skills

Need to continuously upskill

A proactive nature with a positive Can do attitude towards any type of work that needs to be done

Highly organised

Good work/life balance

General

The position also involves after hours work including remote work.

It is a full-time, onsite / office based position with a probationary period.

Other:

