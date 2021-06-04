Prof Nurse (NIMART) S/Based HIV/GBV P/P(Wits RHI)

A Professional Nurse (NIMART) – School-Based HIV and GBV Prevention Programme vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortiums Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) in Lejweleputswa – Free State.

Background

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africas health challenges.

It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology. This is done through pioneering, multi-disciplinary research; responsive technical support and innovation in health services; and evidence-based policy development and advocacy with national, regional, and global stakeholders.

Main purpose of the job

The main purpose of the professional nurse is to provide quality health services to young people

Services focus on sexual and reproductive health, HIV prevention including PrEP and HIV testing services, and screening for gender-based violence, together with the management of minor ailments as part of the Integrated School Health Programme

The incumbent will support the achievement of the School HIV and GBV prevention programs targets and to this end, engage in ongoing quality improvement activities to ensure integrated, comprehensive services are rendered from community-based mobiles services, with a focus on adolescent girls and young women and at-risk young people

Location

Wits RHI – Lejweleputswa

Key performance areas

Screen clients for HIV in all services provided at the mobile clinic

Initiate PrEP and monitor and manage clients according to DOH guidelines

Ensure blood results are followed and appropriately managed

Screen for TB, non-communicable diseases, gender-based and intimate partner violence and ensure appropriate referral after review

Screen, diagnose and manage STIs and minor ailments as per PHC guidelines

Manage referrals for HIV-positive clients for ART and other services not provided as part of the projects package of care

Provide contraceptive services for female clients

Supervise lay HIV testing counselors and support outreach staff in reaching out to clients who miss appointments

Assist the Clinical Mentor with the development of standard operation procedures, processes and tools to support effective service delivery from the mobile clinic, including, for example, referral systems, infection control measures and the mobile rota

Track progress towards targets and work with the line management and project team to meet targets

Compile daily reports and disseminate them to the Clinical Mentor

Required minimum education and training

Relevant Nursing diploma or equivalent

Registration with South African Nursing Council (SANC)

Dispensing License (Preferable)

NIMART registration

PrEP training

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities

Experience working with young people and strengthening youth-friendly services

Working at the community level, and mobile service provision

Knowledge of district health structures

Experience working in a donor-funded organization/NGO or project-based environment

Desirable to have experience working with schools and institutions of higher learning

Knowledge of clinical systems and data management

Self-motivated, pro-active, able to exercise discretion and independent decision-making

Able to prioritize own workload and work towards deadlines and targets

Able to speak other African languages

Required minimum work experience

Minimum 2 years experience in managing HIV and/or TB

Experience in sexual and reproductive health (particularly contraception and STI management); and HIV prevention and management

Sound technical knowledge of SRH, PEP, PrEP and HIV prevention

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 14 June 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position