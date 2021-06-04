Project Manager (Clinical Research) FTC (Wits RHI)

A Project Manager (Clinical Research) Fixed Term Contract vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortiums Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) in Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africas health challenges.

It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology. This is done through pioneering, multi-disciplinary research; responsive technical support and innovation in health services; and evidence-based policy development and advocacy with national, regional, and global stakeholders.

Main purpose of the job

To manage the conduct and closure of a Phase III research program

Location

WRHI, Johannesburg

Key performance areas

Review work plan and other strategic project documents for the effective execution of the project

Assess the project activities, operations, data quality, and external developments in real-time to improve outputs on an ongoing basis

Work with colleagues to enhance project goals and outputs

Identify and get the resources required

Coordinate with external agencies such as public health and NGO partners, regulatory bodies, donors, monitoring and auditing agencies, and others as necessary

Develop and manage participant retention strategies

Support the execution of data management/monitoring and evaluation plans

Develop and maintain project information systems

Develop project tools such as SOPs, technical guidelines, best practice documents, and other documents as required

Coordinate and troubleshoot operational activities such as laboratory activities, pharmacy, IT, procurement, etc.

Conduct training on project processes and activities

Write project reports for internal and external dissemination on an ongoing basis

Present papers and results to stakeholders

Attend to all staffing requirements and administration

Supervise and manage the duties of subordinates to ensure optimal staff utilization and maintenance of sound labour relations

Perform and facilitate performance development and assessments

Identify substandard performance by team members and take necessary corrective action

Coach and train subordinates and team members to ensure the acquisition of knowledge and skills required by the organization

Promote harmony, teamwork, and sharing of information

Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrates effective self-management

Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained

Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback

Take ownership for driving own career development by participating in ongoing training and development activities such as forums, conferences, policy setting workshops, etc.

Required minimum education and training

Relevant Professional qualification (to be specified during recruitment as per the requirements of the project)

A valid drivers license, Proficiency in MS office

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities

A related postgraduate qualification will be an advantage

Experience in clinical project management

Able to work independently and as part of a multi-disciplinary team

Adaptable, willing to take initiative, and empathetic

Strong organizational skills and attention to detail

Good communication skills

Required minimum work experience

Minimum 5 years working experience as a Clinical Operations Manager or Clinical Project Manager

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 11 June 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Learn more/Apply for this position