Our client in the Automotive industry is looking for a Python Fullstack Developer to join their dynamic team. Minimum years of experience:
- +5 years’ experience in as a Software Engineer+2 years’ experience with Public Cloud platforms
Minimum qualification required:
IT Degree or a Diploma
Technical/Functional Skills:
Technical knowledge – Required:
Sound knowledge in Python or Java
Experience in tools like pandas, SciPi, ev. Pyomo
At least 5 years’ worth of experience using front-end and back-end technologies such:
JavaScript/React
Python
Git
Sound experience in developing backend applications:
Architecture and Interface Design.
Data modelling and Database technologies (relational, document, graph, time series, geolocation), e.g. Postgres.
Implementation of Backend Services.
Security
Test-Automation (Unit, E2E)
Experience with Continuous Integration and
Delivery tools (e.g. GitLab, Terraform, Ansible, Concourse)
Basic Knowledge of:
Internet of Things, e.g. MQTT.
Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behaviour in a distributed team
Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum
Fit for business purpose mind-set, i.e. the solutions provided must meet the business goals
Experience with container technologies like Docker and Kubernetes
Experience with Cloud technologies like AWS and Azure
Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM.
Technical knowledge – Advantage:
Linear Programming, Mixed Integer Programming, Machine Learning.
Experience with Jira and Confluence
Experience with backend frameworks like Spring, Java EE, Django
