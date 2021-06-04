Python Fullstack Developer

Our client in the Automotive industry is looking for a Python Fullstack Developer to join their dynamic team. Minimum years of experience:

+5 years’ experience in as a Software Engineer+2 years’ experience with Public Cloud platforms

Minimum qualification required:

IT Degree or a Diploma

Technical/Functional Skills:

Technical knowledge – Required:

Sound knowledge in Python or Java

Experience in tools like pandas, SciPi, ev. Pyomo

At least 5 years’ worth of experience using front-end and back-end technologies such:

JavaScript/React

Python

Git

Sound experience in developing backend applications:

Architecture and Interface Design.

Data modelling and Database technologies (relational, document, graph, time series, geolocation), e.g. Postgres.

Implementation of Backend Services.

Security

Test-Automation (Unit, E2E)

Experience with Continuous Integration and

Delivery tools (e.g. GitLab, Terraform, Ansible, Concourse)

Basic Knowledge of:

Internet of Things, e.g. MQTT.

Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behaviour in a distributed team

Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum

Fit for business purpose mind-set, i.e. the solutions provided must meet the business goals

Experience with container technologies like Docker and Kubernetes

Experience with Cloud technologies like AWS and Azure

Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM.

Technical knowledge – Advantage:

Linear Programming, Mixed Integer Programming, Machine Learning.

Experience with Jira and Confluence

Experience with backend frameworks like Spring, Java EE, Django

Apply today for more info!

Desired Skills:

Agile

Scrum

MQTT

Python

Java

React

Javascript

GIT

Pandas

Pyomo

Unit

Gitlab

Backend

Security

AWS

Azure

Confluence

JavaEE

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position