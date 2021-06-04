Radiographer (Wits RHI)

A Radiographer vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortiums Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) in Hillbrow, Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africas health challenges.

It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology. This is done through pioneering, multi-disciplinary research; responsive technical support and innovation in health services; and evidence-based policy development and advocacy with national, regional, and global stakeholders.

Main purpose of the job

To coordinate all DEXA and ultrasound operations including scanning, uploading, machine maintenance and required by clinical trials

Location

Hillbrow – Wits RHI Shandukani Research Centre

Key performance areas

Ensure the correct patient is being processed for a scan

Ensure patient if the female is not pregnant when doing a DXA

Perform all scans according to protocol timelines and sponsor requirements

Consistent reproduction of follow up scans to establish bone loss

Correctly determining GA and any abnormalities when doing am USS

Ensure the correct patients are called for a repeat scan

Ensure all DCFs are addressed in a timely manner (within 1 week)Manage access control

Capturing accurate information on the DXA System and USS reports

Capturing accurate information when uploading scans to the study database

Ensure the correct patient scans are uploaded initially and in the event of a repeat scan

File participant documents according to protocol

Maintain and update participant files

Maintain an effective and efficient filing system

Distribute data and reports to relevant team members

Perform Instrument Quality Control (IQC) and submit quarterly reports to sponsor or designee

Provide administrative support i.e. copying, faxing, filing, archiving, etc.

Inform the data team of any repeat scans that need to be added to EDC

Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrates effective self-management

Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained

Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback

Take ownership for driving own career development

Required minimum education and training

Relevant Radiography qualification and a qualification that will entitle the student to register with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) as a Sonographer

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities

Certification in good clinical practice and experience in a research environment will be an advantage

Thorough with good attention to detail

Ordered and systematic with strict compliance to protocols

Good administrative skills are required together with working knowledge of Microsoft Office and database packages

Able to work to deadlines

Demonstrated scans and transfer with accuracy

Confidentiality, tact and discretion must be maintained at all times

Good communication skills

Self-motivated and able to work as part of a multidisciplinary team

Required minimum work experience

Radiography and Sonography experience

Minimum 1 years experience in performing DXA scans and USS

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 10 June 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

