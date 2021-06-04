Radiographer (Wits RHI)

A Radiographer vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortiums Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) in Hillbrow, Johannesburg – Gauteng.
Background
The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africas health challenges.
It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology. This is done through pioneering, multi-disciplinary research; responsive technical support and innovation in health services; and evidence-based policy development and advocacy with national, regional, and global stakeholders.
Main purpose of the job
- To coordinate all DEXA and ultrasound operations including scanning, uploading, machine maintenance and required by clinical trials
Location
- Hillbrow – Wits RHI Shandukani Research Centre
Key performance areas
- Ensure the correct patient is being processed for a scan
- Ensure patient if the female is not pregnant when doing a DXA
- Perform all scans according to protocol timelines and sponsor requirements
- Consistent reproduction of follow up scans to establish bone loss
- Correctly determining GA and any abnormalities when doing am USS
- Ensure the correct patients are called for a repeat scan
- Ensure all DCFs are addressed in a timely manner (within 1 week)Manage access control
- Capturing accurate information on the DXA System and USS reports
- Capturing accurate information when uploading scans to the study database
- Ensure the correct patient scans are uploaded initially and in the event of a repeat scan
- File participant documents according to protocol
- Maintain and update participant files
- Maintain an effective and efficient filing system
- Distribute data and reports to relevant team members
- Perform Instrument Quality Control (IQC) and submit quarterly reports to sponsor or designee
- Provide administrative support i.e. copying, faxing, filing, archiving, etc.
- Inform the data team of any repeat scans that need to be added to EDC
- Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrates effective self-management
- Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained
- Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback
- Take ownership for driving own career development
Required minimum education and training
- Relevant Radiography qualification and a qualification that will entitle the student to register with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) as a Sonographer
Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities
- Certification in good clinical practice and experience in a research environment will be an advantage
- Thorough with good attention to detail
- Ordered and systematic with strict compliance to protocols
- Good administrative skills are required together with working knowledge of Microsoft Office and database packages
- Able to work to deadlines
- Demonstrated scans and transfer with accuracy
- Confidentiality, tact, and discretion must be maintained at all times
- Good communication skills
- Self-motivated and able to work as part of a multidisciplinary team
Required minimum work experience
- Radiography and Sonography experience
- Minimum 1 years experience in performing DXA scans and USS
TO APPLY
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experienceas mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- The closing date for all applications is 10 June 2021.
- Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.
- In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.
AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid and Provident Fund