Research Clinician (Medical Doctor) – Wits RHI

A Research Clinician (Medical Doctor) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortiums Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) in Hillbrow, Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africas health challenges.

It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology. This is done through pioneering, multi-disciplinary research; responsive technical support and innovation in health services; and evidence-based policy development and advocacy with national, regional, and global stakeholders.

Main purpose of the job

To oversee the clinical and non-clinical aspects of a research project

Location

Ward 21 CRS – 22 Esselen Street, Hillbrow, Johannesburg

Key performance areas

Report on study specified endpoints

Disseminate relevant research results to the stakeholders

Study start-up, accrual and follow up phase, closeout

Data analysis and reporting

Prepare abstracts, papers and posters for conferences and Journal submissions

Set up systems to ensure proper running of the study

Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders including donors, community members, operating managers, etc.

Assist on other related projects as required

Conduct training (internally and externally)

Attend writing series meetings

Develop SOPs

Source experts, services for the trial and develop MOU for referral purposes

Ensure clinics are resourced and equipped

Compile monthly progress reports

Attend to administration as required by the project

Quality control and quality assurance of data in the study

Review and sign off laboratory results

Review and refer patients where necessary

Investigate, report and manage participant adverse events

Attend to all staffing requirements and administration

Supervise and manage the duties of subordinates to ensure optimal staff utilization and maintenance of sound labor relations

Perform and facilitate performance development and assessments

Identify substandard performance by team members and take necessary corrective action

Train and coach subordinates and team members to ensure the acquisition of knowledge and skills required by the organization

Promote harmony, teamwork and sharing of information

Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrates effective self-management

Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained

Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback

Required minimum education and training

Medical Doctor with MBCHB and post community service

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities

Training in STIs and HIV management

Progress towards a masters degree in a research field is highly desirable

Certification in Good C0linical Practice (GCP)

Adaptable

Flexible

Able to work under pressure and adhere to deadlines

Self-motivated, able to work independently and work as part of a multidisciplinary team

Required minimum work experience

Minimum 2-3 years experience

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 14 June 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position