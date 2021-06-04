Research Medical Officer (Doctor) Wits RHI

A Research Medical Officer (Doctor) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortiums Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) in Hillbrow, Johannesburg – Gauteng.
Background
The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africas health challenges.
It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology. This is done through pioneering, multi-disciplinary research; responsive technical support and innovation in health services; and evidence-based policy development and advocacy with national, regional, and global stakeholders.
Main purpose of the job
- To recruit, screen and provide health care to patients participating in clinical trials according to study protocols
Location
- Wits RHI- Shandukani Research Centre
Key performance areas
- Screen and enroll eligible patients in accordance with the study protocol and ethical guidelines
- Study the full history of the patient and discuss the relevant risk factors
- Review vital signs, perform a physical examination and make an appropriate assessment
- Clinical Management of participants according to the standard of care, and/or protocol guidelines
- Appropriate treatment of participants
- Report adverse events and follow up patients according to the standard of care guidelines and/or protocol
- Proactively resolve protocol queries and missing data with the research team with attention to detail
- Completes patient logs
- Attend meetings as required
- Engage and meet with sponsors, monitors and other external stakeholders as required
- Clinical staff oversight and management (not direct line management)
- Review and act appropriately on results
- Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrate effective self-management
- Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained
- Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly and proactively to feedback
- Take ownership for driving own career development by participating in ongoing training and development activities such as workshops, forums, conferences, etc.
- Participate and give input in ad hoc projects and initiatives
- Identify research questions in a specialist area
- Write grants, protocols and ethics applications in order to fund and perform research studies
- Implement research studies in conjunction with the research teams
- Assist with clinical duties in research projects
- Attend and participate in organizational research meetings
Required minimum education and training
- MBBCh degree or equivalent
Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities
- Research and epidemiology experience
- Well organized, ordered, systematic and analytical
- Working knowledge of Microsoft Office
- Assertive, confident and adaptable
- Able to work under pressure and adhere to deadlines
- Self-motivated, able to work independently and work as part of a multidisciplinary team
- Display concern for patients and willingness to respond to patients needs and requirements
- Able to prioritize own workload, take initiative (pro-active) and work to tight deadlines
- Self-motivated with high regard for work ethic, values and integrity
Required minimum work experience
- Minimum 2 years relevant work experience within a clinical research environment
TO APPLY
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experienceas mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- The closing date for all applications is 10 June 2021.
- Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.
- In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.
AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid and Provident Fund