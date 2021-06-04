Research Medical Officer (Doctor) Wits RHI

A Research Medical Officer (Medical Doctor) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortiums Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) in Hillbrow, Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africas health challenges.

It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology. This is done through pioneering, multi-disciplinary research; responsive technical support and innovation in health services; and evidence-based policy development and advocacy with national, regional, and global stakeholders.

Main purpose of the job

To recruit, screen, and provide health care to patients participating in clinical trials according to study protocols

Location

Wits RHI- Shandukani Research Centre

Key performance areas

Screen and enroll eligible patients in accordance with the study protocol and ethical guidelines

Study the full history of the patient and discuss the relevant risk factors

Review vital signs, perform a physical examination and make an appropriate assessment

Clinical Management of participants according to the standard of care, and/or protocol guidelines

Appropriate treatment of participants

Report adverse events and follow up patients according to the standard of care guidelines and/or protocol

Proactively resolve protocol queries and missing data with the research team with attention to detail

Completes patient logs

Attend meetings as required

Engage and meet with sponsors, monitors, and other external stakeholders as required

Clinical staff oversight and management (not direct line management)

Review and act appropriately on results

Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrate effective self-management

Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained

Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly and proactively to feedback

Take ownership for driving own career development by participating in ongoing training and development activities such as workshops, forums, conferences, etc.

Participate and give input in ad hoc projects and initiatives

Identify research questions in a specialist area

Write grants, protocols, and ethics applications in order to fund and perform research studies

Implement research studies in conjunction with the research teams

Assist with clinical duties in research projects

Attend and participate in organizational research meetings

Required minimum education and training

MBBCh degree or equivalent

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities

Research and epidemiology experience

Well organized, ordered, systematic and analytical

Working knowledge of Microsoft Office

Assertive, confident, and adaptable

Able to work under pressure and adhere to deadlines

Self-motivated, able to work independently and work as part of a multidisciplinary team

Display concern for patients and willingness to respond to patients needs and requirements

Able to prioritize own workload, take initiative (pro-active) and work to tight deadlines

Self-motivated with high regard for work ethic, values, and integrity

Required minimum work experience

Minimum 2 years relevant work experience within a clinical research environment

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 10 June 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

