Risk Finance Consultant

Our Client in the Insurance Industry is looking for the services of a Risk Consultant with Multi-Peril Policy experience as well as strong New Business Develeopment experience. Building and maintaining relationships with existing and new referrerws and clients as well as executing of detailede marketing plans for all media channels and sales teams

Desired Skills:

Bcomm or Similar Financial Degree

RE5

Product knowledge

Multi-Peril Policy (Contingency Policy)

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our Client is a Leader in Converting Risk into Sustainable wealth.

