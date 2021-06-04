Sales Consultant Empangeni

Our client, a leading FMCG and Hospitality concern seeks a dynamic and experienced Sales Consultant to join their team, based in Empangeni. The successful incumbent will report to the Sales Manager and should ideally have at least 2 years if experience in a similar role/industry.

Duties:

– Identify business opportunities to grow the market.

– Grow the basket with current customers by introducing new products.

– Contribute positively towards achievement of sales targets set out for the team.

– Be an ambassador of the company to customers.

– Participate in projects designed to generate revenue for the business.

Requirements:

Matric

A tertiary qualification in Sales will be advantageous.

Code EB valid driver’s licence

At least 2 years sales experience within a Hospitality environment

– Very good communication skills and be fully conversant in English

– Computer literacy

– Ability to persuade customers to buy

– Capacity to manage and maintain client relationships

– High energy levels

– Disciplined and presentable

– Ability to work independently and be part of a team

– The candidate must have a trustworthy vehicle and be willing to use it for work purposes

– Must be able to work after hours at times

Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Sales Representative

Sales Consultant

field sales

Hospitality

FMCG

Closing Deals

Sales Person

Sales Skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

cellphone allowance

car allowance

fuel card

commission

Learn more/Apply for this position