Sales Consultant Empangeni

Jun 4, 2021

Our client, a leading FMCG and Hospitality concern seeks a dynamic and experienced Sales Consultant to join their team, based in Empangeni. The successful incumbent will report to the Sales Manager and should ideally have at least 2 years if experience in a similar role/industry.

Duties:
– Identify business opportunities to grow the market.
– Grow the basket with current customers by introducing new products.
– Contribute positively towards achievement of sales targets set out for the team.
– Be an ambassador of the company to customers.
– Participate in projects designed to generate revenue for the business.

Requirements:
Matric
A tertiary qualification in Sales will be advantageous.
Code EB valid driver’s licence
At least 2 years sales experience within a Hospitality environment
– Very good communication skills and be fully conversant in English
– Computer literacy
– Ability to persuade customers to buy
– Capacity to manage and maintain client relationships
– High energy levels
– Disciplined and presentable
– Ability to work independently and be part of a team
– The candidate must have a trustworthy vehicle and be willing to use it for work purposes
– Must be able to work after hours at times

