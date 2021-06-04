Sales Coordinator

Minimum Qualifications and Experience:
– 2 Years relevant experience
– Matric
– Relevant qualification advantageous
– Proficient in the use of the MS Office Suite
– Competent with and has experience with working on Excel (Pivot tables, VLOOKUP function, etc.)
– Experience in working with ERP software packages (e.g. Pastel or Syspro) advantageous.
Main Duties/Key Results Areas:
– Generating documentation on Syspro to confirm company sales (Sales Orders)
– Generating documentation on Syspro to confirm company deliveries and distribution (Invoices)
– Amending and maintaining documentation on Syspro to ensure that the information is correct and stays current
– International liaison regarding above mentioned documentation
– All and any other related tasks & duties as expected from the employer from time to time.