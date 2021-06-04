Sales Coordinator

Minimum Qualifications and Experience:

– 2 Years relevant experience

– Matric

– Relevant qualification advantageous

– Proficient in the use of the MS Office Suite

– Competent with and has experience with working on Excel (Pivot tables, VLOOKUP function, etc.)

– Experience in working with ERP software packages (e.g. Pastel or Syspro) advantageous.

Main Duties/Key Results Areas:

– Generating documentation on Syspro to confirm company sales (Sales Orders)

– Generating documentation on Syspro to confirm company deliveries and distribution (Invoices)

– Amending and maintaining documentation on Syspro to ensure that the information is correct and stays current

– International liaison regarding above mentioned documentation

– All and any other related tasks & duties as expected from the employer from time to time.

