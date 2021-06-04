Scrum Master

Jun 4, 2021

Scrum Master 12- month contract
Job & Company Description:
A solution driven software company is looking for a Scrum Master to join their team.
Education:

  • Matric with relevant IT Qualification
  • 4+ years experience
  • Scrum certified

Job Experience & Skills Required:

  • Solid experience with Jira (understand admin, data model, work flows)
  • Knowledge and/or experience of Kanban
  • Knowledge of the software development life cycle
  • Work with for 2 4 scrum teams with a focus on guiding the teams towards improving the way they work

