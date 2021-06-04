Scrum Master 12- month contract
Job & Company Description:
A solution driven software company is looking for a Scrum Master to join their team.
Education:
- Matric with relevant IT Qualification
- 4+ years experience
- Scrum certified
Job Experience & Skills Required:
- Solid experience with Jira (understand admin, data model, work flows)
- Knowledge and/or experience of Kanban
- Knowledge of the software development life cycle
- Work with for 2 4 scrum teams with a focus on guiding the teams towards improving the way they work
Apply now!
For more IT jobs, please visit [URL Removed] you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions.
For more information contact:
Cherine van Tonder
IT Consultant
[Phone Number Removed];