Scrum Master 12- month contract

Job & Company Description:

A solution driven software company is looking for a Scrum Master to join their team.

Education:

Matric with relevant IT Qualification

4+ years experience

Scrum certified

Job Experience & Skills Required:

Solid experience with Jira (understand admin, data model, work flows)

Knowledge and/or experience of Kanban

Knowledge of the software development life cycle

Work with for 2 4 scrum teams with a focus on guiding the teams towards improving the way they work

