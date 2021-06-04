Senior Change Manager at Reverside

Senior Change Manager Role in JHB

About The Employer:

Minimum qualification required:

A minimum of a B degree, advanced Diploma or equivalent; and

five to eight years experience in a project change management environment

Competencies:

ability to work in teams, under pressure and in ambiguous situations;

proficiency in English (both verbal and written);

excellent communication and presentation skills (Written and Verbal)

computer literacy, especially in the Microsoft Office products and SharePoint

stakeholder management skills, including on an executive level;

industry, organisational and business awareness knowledge and skill;

understanding a project lifecycle and project environment; and

solid understanding of change activities and processes on large projects/programmes

Key deliverables:

End-to-end change management services on projects within the 1FinSurv Programme

Define own work plan and change management deliverables in alignment with the Manager: Project Change Management, and prioritise own deliverables and work activities.

Deliver high quality and relevant work which includes deliverables such as:

o project change management strategies or approach to a project initiative;

o communication plan;

o stakeholder analysis and management plan;

o sponsor/owner/leadership action plan, where needed;

o project change management risk register;

o project change management progress report/dashboard;

o coordinate actions linked to the systems training team;

o collaborate with human resources change management where relevant and needed; and

o work plans/implementation plans for all of the above.

Build and sustain client relationships and understand potential impacts to key stakeholders.

Manage the change component of projects and deliver on time, within budget and with requisite quality standards and uptake of the change initiative.

Make business impact by delivering results that leave a lasting effect or difference.

Facilitate adoption of new behaviours required to realise the benefit of change.

Engage key stakeholders to better understand their vision of success and help them identify how they could contribute to the overall vision of success.

Propose improvement to workflow and application of processes, where relevant.

Work in collaboration with the Systems Training team.

Work to get vendors aligned and on board as part of the project team, where relevant and needed

