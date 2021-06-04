Senior Integration Specialist

The EICoE development team requires the services of Snr Integration Specialist (x1) to assist with design, analysis and development work required in EICoE within the Business and Systems Technology Department

The successful candidate will have the following on offer:

A minimum of 5 years experience in Integration development environment using the following: IBM ACE, Data power, API Connect, MQ, SOAPUI, Postman, ACE toolkit, MQ Explorer, RFHUtil , JSON/Swagger, XML/XSD/WSDL/XSLT

Dimensional Data Experience

Project Development Exposure (Waterfall and/or Agile methodologies)

Proficient in at least more than one of the Integration toolsets (CP4I, ACE, API Connect, MQ, Data Power).

Experience of working in an agile development environment. Disciplined Agile Development (DAD) experience will be an added advantage.

A diploma in Information Systems / Business Administration / Commerce or equivalent experience

ACE, MQ, Datapower certified

Full job spec will be provided if interviewed

