Senior Integration Specialist

The EICoE development team requires the services of Snr Integration Specialist (x1) to assist with design, analysis and development work required in EICoE within the Business and Systems Technology Department
The successful candidate will have the following on offer:
A minimum of 5 years experience in Integration development environment using the following: IBM ACE, Data power, API Connect, MQ, SOAPUI, Postman, ACE toolkit, MQ Explorer, RFHUtil , JSON/Swagger, XML/XSD/WSDL/XSLT
Dimensional Data Experience
Project Development Exposure (Waterfall and/or Agile methodologies)
Proficient in at least more than one of the Integration toolsets (CP4I, ACE, API Connect, MQ, Data Power).
Experience of working in an agile development environment. Disciplined Agile Development (DAD) experience will be an added advantage.
A diploma in Information Systems / Business Administration / Commerce or equivalent experience
ACE, MQ, Datapower certified
Full job spec will be provided if interviewed