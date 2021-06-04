My client in the electrical industry is looking for a Service Manager (Drives) to join their team in Johannesburg.
The Service Manager will be responsible for managing the Drives Service Department. They will also assist with Drives service; technical queries; product launches; technical presentations and trade shows. The Service Manager will also be required to attend regular Drives meetings.
Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:
Management of Service Centre:
- Customer service and satisfaction of the very highest quality is of paramount importance and must be ensured at all times.
- Manage and allocate work to the service technicians
- Ensure that the department has fully up-to-date technical documentation for all products
- Ensure that the service technicians are trained and, competent on all products
- Ensure stock holding of the appropriate spares to provide 365/24/7 service support.
- Ensure that all work is correctly recorded and invoiced
- Ensure that all warranty claims are correctly submitted and the full warranty value is approved and received
- Ensure the department operates correctly according to the company ERP such as Syspro or SAP
- Ensure that all branches have systems and operate on a similar basis to Johannesburg.
- Monthly reporting of the department status, such as revenue, margin, stock holding, hours worked warranty claims, and similar as may be required.
- Put in place necessary procedures and systems for administration of the Service Centre.
- Create and keep a set of master technical files up-to-date, for each product.
- When required, interview and employ technicians of a suitable standard
- Ongoing interfacing with the company’s Service staff as required for assistance, technical queries, service updates and other arrangements
- Some systems exist and others must be created.
Provide 24-hour technical support by the department:
- Telephonic support to customers, branches and sales representatives.
- On-site support for customers, branches and sales representatives:
- Commissioning
- Fault repair
- Site Meetings
- Problem evaluation
- Analyse and draw schematic diagrams
- Commission and test panels on site or at other locations.
Repair drives and soft starters:
- The manager is not primarily responsible for executing repairs but must ensure such is done timeously. Periodically this may require the manager to do technician work.
- Receive, analyse and repair faulty units
- Repairs on-site
- Report to clients in writing
- Keep proper record of returns and repairs.
Administration of warranties:
- Prepare and submit warranty claims
- Keep record of all warranty claims
- Ensure that all warranty values are recovered.
Training of Service Technicians:
- Train or arrange training of Service Technicians on all LV and MV Drives and Soft Starters.
Support and training of service at Branch level:
- Ensure that technical expertise at the Branches is at the same level as Head Office.
- Ensure that all systems and procedures as implemented at Head Office are also implemented at the Branches.
- Ensure that all Branches have the same technical documentation and service information as Head Office.
Training:
- Assist with, or give customers technical training periodically as may be required.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Grade 12/Matric
- A recognised and relevant qualification (Electrician or Technician + N5/T3 or higher).
- At least 5 years work experience specifically related to VSD service and repairs.
- Valid Code 8 driver’s license
- Computer literacy
- ERP experience (ideally Syspro)
- Good negotiation and presentation skills.
WORKING CONDITIONS:
- Position may require out of town travel from time to time.
- Subject to work beyond normal working hours, evenings, weekends and holidays, should the need arise.
- Attends and participate in continuing educational programs designed to keep you abreast of changes in your profession.
Desired Skills:
- service manager
- drives
- service centre
- technical support
- repairs
- warranties
- training
- support
- variable speed drives