Service Manager – Drives

Jun 4, 2021

My client in the electrical industry is looking for a Service Manager (Drives) to join their team in Johannesburg.

The Service Manager will be responsible for managing the Drives Service Department. They will also assist with Drives service; technical queries; product launches; technical presentations and trade shows. The Service Manager will also be required to attend regular Drives meetings.

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:
Management of Service Centre:

  • Customer service and satisfaction of the very highest quality is of paramount importance and must be ensured at all times.
  • Manage and allocate work to the service technicians
  • Ensure that the department has fully up-to-date technical documentation for all products
  • Ensure that the service technicians are trained and, competent on all products
  • Ensure stock holding of the appropriate spares to provide 365/24/7 service support.
  • Ensure that all work is correctly recorded and invoiced
  • Ensure that all warranty claims are correctly submitted and the full warranty value is approved and received
  • Ensure the department operates correctly according to the company ERP such as Syspro or SAP
  • Ensure that all branches have systems and operate on a similar basis to Johannesburg.
  • Monthly reporting of the department status, such as revenue, margin, stock holding, hours worked warranty claims, and similar as may be required.
  • Put in place necessary procedures and systems for administration of the Service Centre.
  • Create and keep a set of master technical files up-to-date, for each product.
  • When required, interview and employ technicians of a suitable standard
  • Ongoing interfacing with the company’s Service staff as required for assistance, technical queries, service updates and other arrangements
  • Some systems exist and others must be created.

Provide 24-hour technical support by the department:

  • Telephonic support to customers, branches and sales representatives.
  • On-site support for customers, branches and sales representatives:
  • Commissioning
  • Fault repair
  • Site Meetings
  • Problem evaluation
  • Analyse and draw schematic diagrams
  • Commission and test panels on site or at other locations.

Repair drives and soft starters:

  • The manager is not primarily responsible for executing repairs but must ensure such is done timeously. Periodically this may require the manager to do technician work.
  • Receive, analyse and repair faulty units
  • Repairs on-site
  • Report to clients in writing
  • Keep proper record of returns and repairs.

Administration of warranties:

  • Prepare and submit warranty claims
  • Keep record of all warranty claims
  • Ensure that all warranty values are recovered.

Training of Service Technicians:

  • Train or arrange training of Service Technicians on all LV and MV Drives and Soft Starters.

Support and training of service at Branch level:

  • Ensure that technical expertise at the Branches is at the same level as Head Office.
  • Ensure that all systems and procedures as implemented at Head Office are also implemented at the Branches.
  • Ensure that all Branches have the same technical documentation and service information as Head Office.

Training:

  • Assist with, or give customers technical training periodically as may be required.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Grade 12/Matric
  • A recognised and relevant qualification (Electrician or Technician + N5/T3 or higher).
  • At least 5 years work experience specifically related to VSD service and repairs.
  • Valid Code 8 driver’s license
  • Computer literacy
  • ERP experience (ideally Syspro)
  • Good negotiation and presentation skills.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

  • Position may require out of town travel from time to time.
  • Subject to work beyond normal working hours, evenings, weekends and holidays, should the need arise.
  • Attends and participate in continuing educational programs designed to keep you abreast of changes in your profession.

Desired Skills:

  • service manager
  • drives
  • service centre
  • technical support
  • repairs
  • warranties
  • training
  • support
  • variable speed drives

Learn more/Apply for this position