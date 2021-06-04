SERVICE MANAGER – VSD

MAIN PURPOSE

The Service Manager will be responsible to manage the Drives Service Department. He will also assist with Drives service, technical queries, product launches; technical presentations and trade shows. The Service Manager will also be required to attend regular Drives meetings.

QUALIFICATIONS/ EXPERIENCE

Grade 12/Matric

A recognised and relevant qualification (Electrician or Technician + N5/T3 or higher).

At least 5 years work experience specifically related to VSD service and repairs.

Computer literacy – good general computer knowledge and experience as well as Windows, MS Word, Excel, Power Point and Outlook.

Good negotiation and presentation skills.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Management of Service Centre:

Customer service and satisfaction of the very highest quality is of paramount importance and must be ensured at all times.

Manage and allocate work to the service technicians

Ensure that the department has fully up to date technical documentation for all products

Ensure that the service technicians are trained and, competent on all products

Ensure stock holding of the appropriate spares to provide 365/24/7 service support.

Ensure that all work is correctly recorded and invoiced

Ensure that all warranty claims are correctly submitted and the full warranty value is approved and received

Ensure the department operates correctly according to the company ERP such as Syspro or SAP

Ensure that all branches have systems and operate on a similar basis to Johannesburg.

Monthly reporting of the department status, such as revenue, margin, stock holding, hours worked warranty claims, and similar as may be required.

Put in place necessary procedures and systems for administration of the Service Centre.

Create and keep a set of master technical files up to date, for each product.

When required interview and employ technicians of a suitable standard

Ongoing interfacing with the Service staff as required for assistance, technical queries, service updates and other arrangements

Some systems exist and others must be created.

Provide 24 hour technical support by the department:

Telephonic support to customers, branches and sales representatives.

On-site support for customers, branches and sales representatives:

Commissioning

Fault repair

Site Meetings

Problem evaluation

Analyse and draw schematic diagrams

Commission and test panels at AUTOMATION AFRICA or other panel builder.

Repair drives and soft starters:

The manager is not primarily responsible for executing repairs but must ensure such is done timeously. Periodically this may require the manager to do technician work.

Receive, analyse and repair faulty units

Repairs on-site

Report to clients in writing

Keep proper record of returns and repairs.

Administration of Warranties:

Prepare and submit warranty claims.

Keep record of all warranty claims

Ensure that all warranty values are recovered.

Training of Service Technicians:

Train or arrange training of Service Technicians on all LV and MV Drives and Soft Starters.

Support and training of service at Branch level:

Ensure that technical expertise at the Branches is at the same level as Head Office.

Ensure that all systems and procedures as implemented at Head Office are also implemented at the Branches.

Ensure that all Branches have the same technical documentation and service information as Head Office.

Training:

Assist with, or give customers technical training periodically as may be required

