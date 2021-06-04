SERVICE MANAGER – VSD

MAIN PURPOSE
The Service Manager will be responsible to manage the Drives Service Department. He will also assist with Drives service, technical queries, product launches; technical presentations and trade shows. The Service Manager will also be required to attend regular Drives meetings.
QUALIFICATIONS/ EXPERIENCE
- Grade 12/Matric
- A recognised and relevant qualification (Electrician or Technician + N5/T3 or higher).
- At least 5 years work experience specifically related to VSD service and repairs.
- Computer literacy – good general computer knowledge and experience as well as Windows, MS Word, Excel, Power Point and Outlook.
- Good negotiation and presentation skills.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
Management of Service Centre:
- Customer service and satisfaction of the very highest quality is of paramount importance and must be ensured at all times.
- Manage and allocate work to the service technicians
- Ensure that the department has fully up to date technical documentation for all products
- Ensure that the service technicians are trained and, competent on all products
- Ensure stock holding of the appropriate spares to provide 365/24/7 service support.
- Ensure that all work is correctly recorded and invoiced
- Ensure that all warranty claims are correctly submitted and the full warranty value is approved and received
- Ensure the department operates correctly according to the company ERP such as Syspro or SAP
- Ensure that all branches have systems and operate on a similar basis to Johannesburg.
- Monthly reporting of the department status, such as revenue, margin, stock holding, hours worked warranty claims, and similar as may be required.
- Put in place necessary procedures and systems for administration of the Service Centre.
- Create and keep a set of master technical files up to date, for each product.
- When required interview and employ technicians of a suitable standard
- Ongoing interfacing with the Service staff as required for assistance, technical queries, service updates and other arrangements
- Some systems exist and others must be created.
Provide 24 hour technical support by the department:
- Telephonic support to customers, branches and sales representatives.
- On-site support for customers, branches and sales representatives:
- Commissioning
- Fault repair
- Site Meetings
- Problem evaluation
- Analyse and draw schematic diagrams
- Commission and test panels at AUTOMATION AFRICA or other panel builder.
Repair drives and soft starters:
- The manager is not primarily responsible for executing repairs but must ensure such is done timeously. Periodically this may require the manager to do technician work.
- Receive, analyse and repair faulty units
- Repairs on-site
- Report to clients in writing
- Keep proper record of returns and repairs.
Administration of Warranties:
- Prepare and submit warranty claims.
- Keep record of all warranty claims
- Ensure that all warranty values are recovered.
Training of Service Technicians:
- Train or arrange training of Service Technicians on all LV and MV Drives and Soft Starters.
Support and training of service at Branch level:
- Ensure that technical expertise at the Branches is at the same level as Head Office.
- Ensure that all systems and procedures as implemented at Head Office are also implemented at the Branches.
- Ensure that all Branches have the same technical documentation and service information as Head Office.
Training:
Assist with, or give customers technical training periodically as may be required
Desired Skills:
- manage the Drives Service Department
- VSD service and repairs.
- Service Level Management
- Staff Management
- Service Management
- Escalation Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Industrial Engineering
- 5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
Employer & Job Benefits:
- MEDICAL . PROVIDEND FUND