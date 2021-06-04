SERVICE TECHNICIAN – VSD and AUTOMATION

MAIN PURPOSE
- Technical Support for the Drives & Automation business.
- Repairs and Warranties.
QUALIFICATIONS / EXPERIENCE
- Matric
- A recognized and relevant qualification (Electrician or technician + N5 / T3 / S3 / S4 National Diploma: Electrical Engineering Heavy Current / Light Current) or related experience.
- At least 3 or more years work experience specifically related to VSD and Soft Start service and repairs.
- Computer literacy.
- Experience in Control Systems and/or Process Engineering and/or Power Electronics and/or Instrumentation is an advantage.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
Repair of drives and soft-starters as well as co-ordination of warranties.
- Receive, analyse and repair of faulty units (Goods Returned Notes)
- Compile reports to the clients in writing and keeping proper record of repairs and returns.
- Prepare and submit warranty claims.
- Keep record of all warranty claims.
- Conduct modifications to switchgear when necessary.
- Assist with drives spares stock control and warehousing.
Administration of the service center.
- Create and keep up to date a set of master technical files for each product.
- Maintain ISO requirements.
- Assist with customer quotations when required.
- Create and update department’s monthly technical reports.
Provide 24 hour technical support for the Drives & Automation business.
- Receive, analyse and repair of faulty Drives and Soft Starters.
- Report to the client in writing and keeping proper record of repairs and returns.
- Prepare and submit warranty claims.
- Keep record of all warranty claims.
- Telephonic support for customers, branches and sales engineers.
- Onsite support for customers, branches and sales engineers.
- Site meetings.
- Internal sales technical support.
- Problem evaluation on specific applications where equipment is used.
- Analyse and draw schematic diagrams.
- Attend to breakdowns or commissioning on site as and when required.
- Commission and testing of panels at WAA or at other Panel Builders.
- Technical after hour’s standby.
Desired Skills:
- VSD and Soft Start service and repairs.
- Experience in Control Systems and/or Process Engineering and/or Power Electronics and/or Instrumentation is an advantage.
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Industrial Engineering
- 2 to 5 years Electrical & Electronic Equipment Installation / Repair
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
Employer & Job Benefits:
- MEDICAL
- Provident Fund