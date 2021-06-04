SERVICE TECHNICIAN – VSD and AUTOMATION

Jun 4, 2021

MAIN PURPOSE

  • Technical Support for the Drives & Automation business.
  • Repairs and Warranties.

QUALIFICATIONS / EXPERIENCE

  • Matric
  • A recognized and relevant qualification (Electrician or technician + N5 / T3 / S3 / S4 National Diploma: Electrical Engineering Heavy Current / Light Current) or related experience.
  • At least 3 or more years work experience specifically related to VSD and Soft Start service and repairs.
  • Computer literacy.
  • Experience in Control Systems and/or Process Engineering and/or Power Electronics and/or Instrumentation is an advantage.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
Repair of drives and soft-starters as well as co-ordination of warranties.

  • Receive, analyse and repair of faulty units (Goods Returned Notes)
  • Compile reports to the clients in writing and keeping proper record of repairs and returns.
  • Prepare and submit warranty claims.
  • Keep record of all warranty claims.
  • Conduct modifications to switchgear when necessary.
  • Assist with drives spares stock control and warehousing.

Administration of the service center.

  • Create and keep up to date a set of master technical files for each product.
  • Maintain ISO requirements.
  • Assist with customer quotations when required.
  • Create and update department’s monthly technical reports.

Provide 24 hour technical support for the Drives & Automation business.

  • Receive, analyse and repair of faulty Drives and Soft Starters.
  • Report to the client in writing and keeping proper record of repairs and returns.
  • Prepare and submit warranty claims.
  • Keep record of all warranty claims.
  • Telephonic support for customers, branches and sales engineers.
  • Onsite support for customers, branches and sales engineers.
  • Site meetings.
  • Internal sales technical support.
  • Problem evaluation on specific applications where equipment is used.
  • Analyse and draw schematic diagrams.
  • Attend to breakdowns or commissioning on site as and when required.
  • Commission and testing of panels at WAA or at other Panel Builders.
  • Technical after hour’s standby.

Desired Skills:

  • VSD and Soft Start service and repairs.
  • Experience in Control Systems and/or Process Engineering and/or Power Electronics and/or Instrumentation is an advantage.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Industrial Engineering
  • 2 to 5 years Electrical & Electronic Equipment Installation / Repair

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • MEDICAL
  • Provident Fund

