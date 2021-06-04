SERVICE TECHNICIAN – VSD and AUTOMATION

MAIN PURPOSE

Technical Support for the Drives & Automation business.

Repairs and Warranties.

QUALIFICATIONS / EXPERIENCE

Matric

A recognized and relevant qualification (Electrician or technician + N5 / T3 / S3 / S4 National Diploma: Electrical Engineering Heavy Current / Light Current) or related experience.

At least 3 or more years work experience specifically related to VSD and Soft Start service and repairs.

Computer literacy.

Experience in Control Systems and/or Process Engineering and/or Power Electronics and/or Instrumentation is an advantage.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Repair of drives and soft-starters as well as co-ordination of warranties.

Receive, analyse and repair of faulty units (Goods Returned Notes)

Compile reports to the clients in writing and keeping proper record of repairs and returns.

Prepare and submit warranty claims.

Keep record of all warranty claims.

Conduct modifications to switchgear when necessary.

Assist with drives spares stock control and warehousing.

Administration of the service center.

Create and keep up to date a set of master technical files for each product.

Maintain ISO requirements.

Assist with customer quotations when required.

Create and update department’s monthly technical reports.

Provide 24 hour technical support for the Drives & Automation business.

Receive, analyse and repair of faulty Drives and Soft Starters.

Report to the client in writing and keeping proper record of repairs and returns.

Prepare and submit warranty claims.

Keep record of all warranty claims.

Telephonic support for customers, branches and sales engineers.

Onsite support for customers, branches and sales engineers.

Site meetings.

Internal sales technical support.

Problem evaluation on specific applications where equipment is used.

Analyse and draw schematic diagrams.

Attend to breakdowns or commissioning on site as and when required.

Commission and testing of panels at WAA or at other Panel Builders.

Technical after hour’s standby.

Desired Skills:

VSD and Soft Start service and repairs.

Experience in Control Systems and/or Process Engineering and/or Power Electronics and/or Instrumentation is an advantage.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Industrial Engineering

2 to 5 years Electrical & Electronic Equipment Installation / Repair

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

MEDICAL

Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position