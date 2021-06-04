SHEQ OFFICER – CHEMICALS MANUFACTURING

Summary

The position ensures that the Company and its stakeholders (contractors, distributors, suppliers etc.) comply with the requirements of legislation by monitoring SHEQ compliance and ensure SHEQ, statutory and regulatory compliance by conducting audits and inspections.

Qualifications

? Samtrac Certificate or equivalent SHE training

? ISO [Phone Number Removed]; Lead or Internal Auditor

? Preferably a Degree in Environmental Management or Quality/Industrial Engineering

Experience

? Minimum of 3 years’ relevant experience in monitoring and auditing SHEQ performances.

? Experience of implementing Health and Safety in a highly technical, complex industrial environment essential

? Exposure to and understanding of implementation of ISO [Phone Number Removed]; and 9001

? Knowledge of chemicals

? Experience with SHEQ software

Responsibilities

? Provide SHEQ improvement proposals, proposed corrective action, required resources for corrective action and plan of implementation on NCs issued.

? Follow up to ensure that corrective actions are implemented where necessary and ensure that requirements are complied with.

? Identifying and investigating the root cause of NCs, Customer feedback and product performance and report the result to the Group SHEQ Manager

? Coordinate and participate in the investigation of incidents, accidents and near misses.

? Prepare weekly and monthly SHEQ reports, statistics and presentations related to SHEQ performance Report to the Group SHEQ Manager weekly on corrective action taken by employees, distributors, suppliers and close out of NC reports.

? Ensure regular emergency response exercises and drills are conducted to ensure the highest level of preparedness in any emergency. Maintain records of such drills, providing recommendations for emergency response improvements

? Ensure the regular inspection of firefighting, safety and emergency response equipment.

? Assist in development and implementing of emergency response procedures and evacuation [Email Address Removed] re that these plans are reviewed and updated regularly.

? Ensure that the emergency plans are communicated to staff and visitors and update registers on training and induction.

? Review and amend standards, specifications, policies and procedures for approval.

? Ensure that employees, contractors and visitors receive SHEQ induction.

? Monitor distributor performance and sites by conducting continuous site visits and audits and compiling relevant reports. Escalate matters of continuous non-conformance.

? Monitoring the implementation of SOPs, Instructions and protocols to determine continuous improvement.

? Planning and coordinating SHEQ related training for staff in conjunction with SHEQ department strategiesMaintaining and updating all relevant SHEQ department registers (NC register, NC Product register, PPE registers, Awareness training registers, all office inspection related registers).

? Perform any other work-related duties and responsibilities that may be assigned from time-to-time by management

? Maintain Health and safety documentation for authorities

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

Desired Qualification Level:

