Software Developer C# at Sabenza IT

Jun 4, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Software Developer C# to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand and Home office

Minimum years of experience: 5 Years

Level of Experience: Advanced

Minimum qualifications required:
Bachelor’s degree or Diploma

Tasks and responsibilities:

  • Write technical system design documentation
  • Write Release notes
  • Write Operational manuals for handover to operations to assist in maintaining the application
  • Develop new software applications
  • Enhance all existing software applications and systems reports
  • Create new reports
  • Data analysis
  • System integration
  • Liaise with internal and external clients to improve software efficiency and productivity
  • Work with the testing and deployment team to ensure delivery of quality solutions

Technical/Functional skills:

  • Relevant Bachelor’s degree or Diploma
  • 5 years’ experience in developing in C# .NET 3.5+
  • Minimum 5 years’ experience in Transact SQL (MS SQL 2008+)
  • SQL Server 2008+
  • C# Winforms
  • Web Api and Rest
  • SOAP Webservices
  • ASP.Net (Webforms)
  • MVC
  • .NET Core
  • Angular
  • Proven track record of web-based business application development including Javascript and HTML5

Desired Skills:

  • C#.net 3.5+ development
  • MVC
  • .Net core
  • Web API
  • REST
  • web-based business application development including Javascript and HTML5

Learn more/Apply for this position