Software Developer C# at Sabenza IT

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Software Developer C# to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand and Home office

Minimum years of experience: 5 Years

Level of Experience: Advanced

Minimum qualifications required:

Bachelor’s degree or Diploma

Tasks and responsibilities:

Write technical system design documentation

Write Release notes

Write Operational manuals for handover to operations to assist in maintaining the application

Develop new software applications

Enhance all existing software applications and systems reports

Create new reports

Data analysis

System integration

Liaise with internal and external clients to improve software efficiency and productivity

Work with the testing and deployment team to ensure delivery of quality solutions

Technical/Functional skills:

5 years’ experience in developing in C# .NET 3.5+

Minimum 5 years’ experience in Transact SQL (MS SQL 2008+)

SQL Server 2008+

C# Winforms

Web Api and Rest

SOAP Webservices

ASP.Net (Webforms)

MVC

.NET Core

Angular

Proven track record of web-based business application development including Javascript and HTML5

Desired Skills:

