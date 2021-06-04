Software Developer C# at Sabenza IT

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Software Developer C# to join their dynamic team.
Location: Midrand and Home office
Minimum years of experience: 5 Years
Level of Experience: Advanced
Minimum qualifications required:
Bachelor’s degree or Diploma
Tasks and responsibilities:
- Write technical system design documentation
- Write Release notes
- Write Operational manuals for handover to operations to assist in maintaining the application
- Develop new software applications
- Enhance all existing software applications and systems reports
- Create new reports
- Data analysis
- System integration
- Liaise with internal and external clients to improve software efficiency and productivity
- Work with the testing and deployment team to ensure delivery of quality solutions
Technical/Functional skills:
- Relevant Bachelor’s degree or Diploma
- 5 years’ experience in developing in C# .NET 3.5+
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in Transact SQL (MS SQL 2008+)
- SQL Server 2008+
- C# Winforms
- Web Api and Rest
- SOAP Webservices
- ASP.Net (Webforms)
- MVC
- .NET Core
- Angular
- Proven track record of web-based business application development including Javascript and HTML5
Desired Skills:
- C#.net 3.5+ development
- MVC
- .Net core
- Web API
- REST
- web-based business application development including Javascript and HTML5