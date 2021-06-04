Software Engineer (TypeScript/Node/Angular) at Datafin Recruitment

|ENVIRONMENT:A fast-paced FinTech company seeks an innovative & highly skilled Software Engineer with strong TypeScript, Node & Angular ability. Join their super-agile Dev team on a Cloud (AWS) FinTech platform, you will help write efficient maintainable code. Your tech toolset must include NoSQL & relational databases, including MongoDB & PostgreSQL, TypeScript, Node.js, AngularJS, JavaScript, Amazon EC2, AWS, Google or Azure. Any PaaS and SaaS will prove hugely [URL Removed] to and comfortable with TypeScript / JavaScript as a development platform.
Tech Stack
ATTRIBUTES:
While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.