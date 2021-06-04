Supply Chain Coordinator

Our client in the Medical Industry is looking for a Supply Chain Co ordinator to join their organisation.

Salary negotiable depending on experience.

Responsibilities:

Act as liaison between Global SCM and local business unit on stock demand and supply within given portfolio

Manage inventory and safety stock levels according to given mandate

Manage local service providers and material suppliers

Meet with marketing and sales on monthly basis to discuss inventory levels and potential bottlenecks

Update forecast into SAP/APO system on monthly basis

Raise awareness on stock risks to marketing and sales as and when required

Manage SCM tools where applicable and adhere to given KPI’s

Be aware of potential cost and risk drivers within function

Follow up on stock shipments in transit and ensure releases are expedited

Understand regulatory requirements with regards to suppliers and adherence to GMP compliance

Minimum Requirements:

Grade 12 Certificate

Tertiary education in Supply Chain Management or equivalent

Min 5 years’ experience in procurement,

High attention to detail with experience in Excel as well as working knowledge with SAP.

Team player

Good time-management skills

Great interpersonal and communication skills

This position will be reporting to the Supply Chain Manager

Salary package in line with qualifications and experience

About The Employer:

Our client is Based in North Riding

