Supply Chain Coordinator

Jun 4, 2021

Our client in the Medical Industry is looking for a Supply Chain Co ordinator to join their organisation.

Salary negotiable depending on experience.

Responsibilities:

  • Act as liaison between Global SCM and local business unit on stock demand and supply within given portfolio
  • Manage inventory and safety stock levels according to given mandate
  • Manage local service providers and material suppliers
  • Meet with marketing and sales on monthly basis to discuss inventory levels and potential bottlenecks
  • Update forecast into SAP/APO system on monthly basis
  • Raise awareness on stock risks to marketing and sales as and when required
  • Manage SCM tools where applicable and adhere to given KPI’s
  • Be aware of potential cost and risk drivers within function
  • Follow up on stock shipments in transit and ensure releases are expedited
  • Understand regulatory requirements with regards to suppliers and adherence to GMP compliance

Minimum Requirements:

  • Grade 12 Certificate
  • Tertiary education in Supply Chain Management or equivalent
  • Min 5 years’ experience in procurement,
  • High attention to detail with experience in Excel as well as working knowledge with SAP.
  • Team player
  • Good time-management skills
  • Great interpersonal and communication skills
  • This position will be reporting to the Supply Chain Manager
  • Salary package in line with qualifications and experience

Desired Skills:

  • Supply Chain Coordinator
  • SAP
  • Supply Chain

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client is Based in North Riding

Learn more/Apply for this position