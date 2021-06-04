Our client in the Medical Industry is looking for a Supply Chain Co ordinator to join their organisation.
Salary negotiable depending on experience.
Responsibilities:
- Act as liaison between Global SCM and local business unit on stock demand and supply within given portfolio
- Manage inventory and safety stock levels according to given mandate
- Manage local service providers and material suppliers
- Meet with marketing and sales on monthly basis to discuss inventory levels and potential bottlenecks
- Update forecast into SAP/APO system on monthly basis
- Raise awareness on stock risks to marketing and sales as and when required
- Manage SCM tools where applicable and adhere to given KPI’s
- Be aware of potential cost and risk drivers within function
- Follow up on stock shipments in transit and ensure releases are expedited
- Understand regulatory requirements with regards to suppliers and adherence to GMP compliance
Minimum Requirements:
- Grade 12 Certificate
- Tertiary education in Supply Chain Management or equivalent
- Min 5 years’ experience in procurement,
- High attention to detail with experience in Excel as well as working knowledge with SAP.
- Team player
- Good time-management skills
- Great interpersonal and communication skills
- This position will be reporting to the Supply Chain Manager
- Salary package in line with qualifications and experience
Desired Skills:
- Supply Chain Coordinator
- SAP
- Supply Chain
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Our client is Based in North Riding