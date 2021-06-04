Technical Sales Specialist

Purpose of Job Function:
Driving sales, technical sales support to customers. Actively seeking new business and replacement raw materials for existing products, as well as management of key customer accounts.
Technical:
- SOP compliance
- Provide technical (geological) sales support to customers.
- Attend to customer technical and sales requests.
- Coordinate packaging and shipping
- Understand and search the market in order to identify opportunity
- Follow up sales leads
- Retain existing customers by providing prompt customer services
- Prepare sales documents
- Develop relationships and build a sound and extensive customer base
- Meeting monthly sales targets
ii. Market Research:
- Understand and search the market in order to identify opportunities
- Research and understand commodity trends
- Develop relationships and build a sound and extensive customer base
- Actively promote the professional image and products of the Company
iii. Administration:
- Accurately generating quotations as and when required
- Order processing
- Reporting – market trends, customer activity, geographic reporting
- Sales forecasting
- Record keeping
- Adhoc functions as required
iv. Liaison With:
- Internal and external business teams, business partners at senior management level
Skills and Competencies for Success:
i. Knowledge:
- Relevant Technical Degree
- Minimum of 3 years work experience
- PC Literate (MS Office)
- Knowledgeable in Logistics Processes
- Extensive knowledge in geological processes and principles
ii. Interpersonal Competencies:
- Persuasive and articulate – communicates clearly and reasons logically
- Professional and polite when dealing with customers
- Respects and works well with others
- Business networking skills
Desired Skills:
- Sales
- Logistics Processes
- customer services
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Electrical Equipment Manufacturing
- 2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Committed to assist mining companies and mineral laboratories around the globe monitor laboratory performance by developing, producing and supplying a range of quality Matrix Reference Materials.