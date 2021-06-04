Technical Sales Specialist

Jun 4, 2021

Purpose of Job Function:

Driving sales, technical sales support to customers. Actively seeking new business and replacement raw materials for existing products, as well as management of key customer accounts.

Technical:

  • SOP compliance
  • Provide technical (geological) sales support to customers.
  • Attend to customer technical and sales requests.
  • Coordinate packaging and shipping
  • Understand and search the market in order to identify opportunity
  • Follow up sales leads
  • Retain existing customers by providing prompt customer services
  • Prepare sales documents
  • Develop relationships and build a sound and extensive customer base
  • Meeting monthly sales targets

ii. Market Research:

  • Understand and search the market in order to identify opportunities
  • Research and understand commodity trends
  • Develop relationships and build a sound and extensive customer base
  • Actively promote the professional image and products of the Company

iii. Administration:

  • Accurately generating quotations as and when required
  • Order processing
  • Reporting – market trends, customer activity, geographic reporting
  • Sales forecasting
  • Record keeping
  • Adhoc functions as required
    iv. Liaison With:
  • Internal and external business teams, business partners at senior management level

Skills and Competencies for Success:

i. Knowledge:

  • Relevant Technical Degree
  • Minimum of 3 years work experience
  • PC Literate (MS Office)
  • Knowledgeable in Logistics Processes
  • Extensive knowledge in geological processes and principles

ii. Interpersonal Competencies:

  • Persuasive and articulate – communicates clearly and reasons logically
  • Professional and polite when dealing with customers
  • Respects and works well with others
  • Business networking skills

Desired Skills:

  • Sales
  • Logistics Processes
  • customer services

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Electrical Equipment Manufacturing
  • 2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Committed to assist mining companies and mineral laboratories around the globe monitor laboratory performance by developing, producing and supplying a range of quality Matrix Reference Materials.

Learn more/Apply for this position