Technical Sales Specialist

Purpose of Job Function:

Driving sales, technical sales support to customers. Actively seeking new business and replacement raw materials for existing products, as well as management of key customer accounts.

Technical:

SOP compliance

Provide technical (geological) sales support to customers.

Attend to customer technical and sales requests.

Coordinate packaging and shipping

Understand and search the market in order to identify opportunity

Follow up sales leads

Retain existing customers by providing prompt customer services

Prepare sales documents

Develop relationships and build a sound and extensive customer base

Meeting monthly sales targets

ii. Market Research:

Understand and search the market in order to identify opportunities

Research and understand commodity trends

Develop relationships and build a sound and extensive customer base

Actively promote the professional image and products of the Company

iii. Administration:

Accurately generating quotations as and when required

Order processing

Reporting – market trends, customer activity, geographic reporting

Sales forecasting

Record keeping

Adhoc functions as required

iv. Liaison With: Internal and external business teams, business partners at senior management level

Skills and Competencies for Success:

i. Knowledge:

Relevant Technical Degree

Minimum of 3 years work experience

PC Literate (MS Office)

Knowledgeable in Logistics Processes

Extensive knowledge in geological processes and principles

ii. Interpersonal Competencies:

Persuasive and articulate – communicates clearly and reasons logically

Professional and polite when dealing with customers

Respects and works well with others

Business networking skills

Desired Skills:

Sales

Logistics Processes

customer services

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Electrical Equipment Manufacturing

2 to 5 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Committed to assist mining companies and mineral laboratories around the globe monitor laboratory performance by developing, producing and supplying a range of quality Matrix Reference Materials.

