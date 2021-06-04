Technical SEO Specialist

Our client is an award-winning digital agency offering world class service with a strong focus on performance. They are looking for an SEO specialist to join their talented performance team. The opportunity is fully remote.

They work with some great global and local brands across a range of fast-growing sectors enabling the team to have significant and rewarding variety.

Requirements:

2 – 3 years’ experience in developing and executing SEO campaigns.

Experience with SEO industry programs, such as Google Analytics or Adobe Analytics

Understanding of search engine algorithms and ranking methods.

Knowledge of keyword research and data mining tools.

Able to complete competitive analysis of other companies within the industry.

Strong technical and analytical skills.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Comfortable analysing high volumes of data on a daily basis

Experience with WordPress or other content management systems.

Experience with customer growth and promotion.

Strong experience with Excel

Responsibilities

Develop optimisation strategies that increase client’s search engine results rankings.

Run SEO audits for current and prospective clients.

Research SEO keywords to use throughout the website and marketing materials.

Set measurable goals that demonstrate improvement in marketing efforts.

Collaborate with others within the performance team to manage SEO strategy.

Monitor daily performance metrics to understand SEO strategy performance.

Efficiently communicate with colleagues and clients professionals to align goals.

Use tools such as Google Analytics, Ahrefs, SEO, SEMRush, Google Data Studio.

Brief copywriters on compelling and high-quality website content, including blog posts and page descriptions.

Update content and website links for maximum optimization and search engine rankings.

Desired Skills:

SEO

Google Analytics

Ahrefs

SEMRush

Google Data Studio

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

