Toolmaker

Our client based in Uitenhage is looking for a qualified Toolmaker.

Grade 12 (Matric)

Must be a qualified toolmaker

Must have plastic experience

Automotive experince will be an advantage

Should you be interested please email your cv to [Email Address Removed] If you have not heard from us within 2 weeks please consider your application as unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Qualified Toolmaker

Plastic Experience

Tool making

Automotive Experience

Learn more/Apply for this position