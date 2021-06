Transport Refrigeration Technician Montague Gardens R10 000- R14 000 per month

A Transport Refrigeration company seeks a Junior to Mid-Level Refrigeration Technician with good all-round skills.

You will need experience in Refrigeration, Pneumatics, and be Mechanical minded.

We are looking for people with a can-do attitude who are prepared to learn.

Please send your updated CV and relevant documents to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Pneumatics

Mechanical

Refrigeration

