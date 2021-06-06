Account Manager – Digital Sales

A position is available for a top South African Digital Sales House. You will be responsible for New Business Development of Media Sales to global and local leading brands and agencies.
GENERAL JOB DESCRIPTION
- Compose, sell and manage online media campaigns to media agencies and clients with the aim of achieving marketing objectives, with an acute focus on maximizing online Adspend across the portfolio of websites from both a direct and programmatic perspective
- To develop new and existing relationships with digital media agencies to generate new and increased online media spend from these media agencies
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES
Building profitable stakeholder (agency /client / Brand) relationships & growing new revenue – Focus: Cape Town Region:
- Achieve and exceed allocated overall digital sales revenue budgets
- Achieve and exceed allocated digital sales revenue budgets per digital publisher in Digital Portfolio
- Key focus on both Programmatic and Direct/ Customised sales ensuring all revenue channels are covered and technical knowledge is up to date on both forms of buying
- Being an active and highly effective networker, having and developing strong relationships with agency and client contacts within the top South African media agencies and advertisers
- Retain and grow revenue on a designated portfolio of Digital clients and agencies.
- Actively seek out and cultivate new business opportunities.
- Actively develop and deepen industry relationships.
- Initiate, develop, and present relevant opportunities to the relevant Clients and agencies utilising data and insight in proposals and presentations wherever possible to support the sales challenge
- Actively engage all available datapoints/touchpoints/information platforms to ensure solutions and market conversations remain relevant and impactful.
- Efficient management of all sales processes and systems.
- Experience and good understanding of digital platforms
- Promote multi-channel portfolio to clients – being an authority on their brands’ positioning, and objectives.
- Promote publisher and Digital Platforms to clients – being seen as an authority on their brands’ positioning, and objectives
- Use data and insight in proposals and presentations to support the sales solution.
- Monitor campaigns executed to ensure all deliverables are met working with Ad Operations to guarantee the best possible campaign outcome thus underpinning the opportunity for return business
EDUCATION & TRAINING
- Qualification in Sales / Communication / Media / Marketing
- Tertiary education preferably Degree
- An established Agency and Client Network within the Digital Domain and beyond
EXPERIENCE
- Proven track record at a leading South African media owner in digital media sales (online/mobile) with consistent achievement of revenue targets
- At least 3 years of agency / client facing digital media sales experience
- Experience and high working knowledge of Programmatic and Direct Digital sales
- Experience of presenting to large and small audiences of various levels within a business
- Experience in and ability to interpret research analysis: Narratiive; Google Analytics; Ad Software platforms (DFP) and to use this to support the sales challenge
KNOWLEDGE & SKILLS
- Strong media sales skills – traditional and digital
- Excellent communication skills
- Strong interpersonal skills
- Excellent commercial acumen
- Excellent presentation skills
- High attention to detail
- relationship builder
- Excellent negotiator
- A creative problem solver
- Strategic planning skills
- Ability to hunt for new business and maintain existing business
- Time management and prioritization skills
- Excellent capabilities in PowerPoint, Excel, and Word, with an understanding of Power BI and other relevant sales enabling tools.
BEHAVIORAL INDICATORS
- Excellent communication skills, written and verbal (English)
- Strong interpersonal skills and must be a strong team player
- Ability to work under pressure and a high stress tolerance level
- Highly motivated self-starter
- Excellent networker with a large and established media agency (and client) network
- Thorough understanding of marketing objectives and principles
- High attention to detail
- Responsible and reliable
- Business developer and relationship builder
- Goal orientated.
- Flexible/Proactive/Problem solving
- Build strong relationships with current and new stakeholders.
- Consistently high Service delivery
- Highly motivated self-starter
Desired Skills:
- Digital Marketing
- digital sales
- digital media
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Basic salary
- Commission