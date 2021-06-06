Account Manager – Digital Sales

A position is available for a top South African Digital Sales House. You will be responsible for New Business Development of Media Sales to global and local leading brands and agencies.

GENERAL JOB DESCRIPTION

Compose, sell and manage online media campaigns to media agencies and clients with the aim of achieving marketing objectives, with an acute focus on maximizing online Adspend across the portfolio of websites from both a direct and programmatic perspective

To develop new and existing relationships with digital media agencies to generate new and increased online media spend from these media agencies

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

Building profitable stakeholder (agency /client / Brand) relationships & growing new revenue – Focus: Cape Town Region:

Achieve and exceed allocated overall digital sales revenue budgets

Achieve and exceed allocated digital sales revenue budgets per digital publisher in Digital Portfolio

Key focus on both Programmatic and Direct/ Customised sales ensuring all revenue channels are covered and technical knowledge is up to date on both forms of buying

Being an active and highly effective networker, having and developing strong relationships with agency and client contacts within the top South African media agencies and advertisers

Retain and grow revenue on a designated portfolio of Digital clients and agencies.

Actively seek out and cultivate new business opportunities.

Actively develop and deepen industry relationships.

Initiate, develop, and present relevant opportunities to the relevant Clients and agencies utilising data and insight in proposals and presentations wherever possible to support the sales challenge

Actively engage all available datapoints/touchpoints/information platforms to ensure solutions and market conversations remain relevant and impactful.

Efficient management of all sales processes and systems.

Experience and good understanding of digital platforms

Promote multi-channel portfolio to clients – being an authority on their brands’ positioning, and objectives.

Promote publisher and Digital Platforms to clients – being seen as an authority on their brands’ positioning, and objectives

Use data and insight in proposals and presentations to support the sales solution.

Monitor campaigns executed to ensure all deliverables are met working with Ad Operations to guarantee the best possible campaign outcome thus underpinning the opportunity for return business

EDUCATION & TRAINING

Qualification in Sales / Communication / Media / Marketing

Tertiary education preferably Degree

An established Agency and Client Network within the Digital Domain and beyond

EXPERIENCE

Proven track record at a leading South African media owner in digital media sales (online/mobile) with consistent achievement of revenue targets

At least 3 years of agency / client facing digital media sales experience

Experience and high working knowledge of Programmatic and Direct Digital sales

Experience of presenting to large and small audiences of various levels within a business

Experience in and ability to interpret research analysis: Narratiive; Google Analytics; Ad Software platforms (DFP) and to use this to support the sales challenge

KNOWLEDGE & SKILLS

Strong media sales skills – traditional and digital

Excellent communication skills

Strong interpersonal skills

Excellent commercial acumen

Excellent presentation skills

High attention to detail

relationship builder

Excellent negotiator

A creative problem solver

Strategic planning skills

Ability to hunt for new business and maintain existing business

Time management and prioritization skills

Excellent capabilities in PowerPoint, Excel, and Word, with an understanding of Power BI and other relevant sales enabling tools.

BEHAVIORAL INDICATORS

Excellent communication skills, written and verbal (English)

Strong interpersonal skills and must be a strong team player

Ability to work under pressure and a high stress tolerance level

Highly motivated self-starter

Excellent networker with a large and established media agency (and client) network

Thorough understanding of marketing objectives and principles

High attention to detail

Responsible and reliable

Business developer and relationship builder

Goal orientated.

Flexible/Proactive/Problem solving

Build strong relationships with current and new stakeholders.

Consistently high Service delivery

Highly motivated self-starter

Desired Skills:

Digital Marketing

digital sales

digital media

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Basic salary

Commission

Learn more/Apply for this position