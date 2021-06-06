Field Service Engineer- Medical at The Focus Group

Job Purpose

Ensure service delivery as directed (geographically, by product line, by task, etc.) for customer satisfaction and revenue and contract development to internal and external customers. Job Responsibility

Performs warranty services and installations Executes technical corrective actions Performs corrective repairs / maintenance visits Provide feedback on quality situation and issues from field to the Operations Management in his country Provides support to sales for replacement / special sales programs Provides basic technical training after installation Provides support to sales and marketing for congresses, exhibitions, demos, workshops, etc. Cooperates with sales engineer on service / accessories for contract development and implementation Optimise net-sales within his territory (geographical) in cooperation with sales engineers Compliance Ensure compliance with the Principles of Business and Conduct in the CLIENT Group and local laws and regulations Ensure compliance with occupational safety and health laws and other applicable regulations Communications and Brand Support Brand recognition at the branch level Responsible for Internal Communications within the workshop Relationship-Management with Distributors, Customers and all employees within the Branch Regulatory Affairs and Quality Implement the processes and actions to obtain and maintain all relevant certifications, e.g. ISO, in close collaboration with the Operations Manager: Electronics and the local Quality Manager Ensure compliance with corporate quality and environmental policies Prepare, implement and monitor effective processes that provide the evidence of compliance with relevant directives, standards, technical, legal, industry or trade requirements Ensure the effective day to day quality management of processes within, business, regulatory, testing, customer relations, service and logistic departments



Job Requirements

Clinical Engineering Qualification / N6

Minimum 2yrs experience as a Field Technician

Previous experience in a similar industry would be preferable

