Head of Brokerage

We are looking for a Head of Brokerage for a fast paced dynamic Property Developer.

Key focus areas:

Marketing

Sales

Managment

lDEAL QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

1.Must have Marketing Degree

2.Must have at least 5 years experience in Marketing

3.Must have previous Management experience (minimum 2 years)

4.Must love a fast-paced, dynamic environment

5.A highly-organised individual who has a strong ability to constantly zoom out and focus on bigger goals

6.Must be good with people and work well in a team

7.Must display a healthy “tension” between Sales and Marketing

8.Sales experience beneficial

9.Proficient in Microsoft 365 suite (Outlook, Teams, Office)

10.Comfortable with Key Google Analytics functionality

11.Experience with Salesforce beneficial

Desired Skills:

Marketing And Sales

Strategic Management

Team Building

Operational Management

Agility

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position