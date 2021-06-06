We are looking for a Head of Brokerage for a fast paced dynamic Property Developer.
Key focus areas:
Marketing
Sales
Managment
lDEAL QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
1.Must have Marketing Degree
2.Must have at least 5 years experience in Marketing
3.Must have previous Management experience (minimum 2 years)
4.Must love a fast-paced, dynamic environment
5.A highly-organised individual who has a strong ability to constantly zoom out and focus on bigger goals
6.Must be good with people and work well in a team
7.Must display a healthy “tension” between Sales and Marketing
8.Sales experience beneficial
9.Proficient in Microsoft 365 suite (Outlook, Teams, Office)
10.Comfortable with Key Google Analytics functionality
11.Experience with Salesforce beneficial
Desired Skills:
- Marketing And Sales
- Strategic Management
- Team Building
- Operational Management
- Agility
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree