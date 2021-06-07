Account Manager

The Role: Essential functions:

  • Strong ability to engage with confidence at all levels within an organisation
  • Manage customers, grow revenue, identify opportunities and identify nett new business and logos
  • Good presentation skills
  • Strong written and communication skills
  • Ability to write proposals at a business level
  • Ability to grasp, understand and articulate solutions within the Cloud & Security space, incl Hyperscale, Hosted Cloud, CMP, EPP, Cyber Security, Mail & Archiving and Web Security

Skills and Experience: Preferred Qualification and Education:

  • 10 years experience in managing existing customers, growing revenue in existing and attracting nett new logos

Experience required:

  • Self-starter, motivated, driven individual

