Account Manager

The Role: Essential functions:
- Strong ability to engage with confidence at all levels within an organisation
- Manage customers, grow revenue, identify opportunities and identify nett new business and logos
- Good presentation skills
- Strong written and communication skills
- Ability to write proposals at a business level
- Ability to grasp, understand and articulate solutions within the Cloud & Security space, incl Hyperscale, Hosted Cloud, CMP, EPP, Cyber Security, Mail & Archiving and Web Security
Skills and Experience: Preferred Qualification and Education:
- 10 years experience in managing existing customers, growing revenue in existing and attracting nett new logos
Experience required:
- Self-starter, motivated, driven individual