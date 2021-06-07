Admin and Accounts Clerk

3 month contract with a possibility of going permanent
Requirements:
- The job would be general office and accounting work which will entail the following:
- Order Processing, (booking goods in and out of warehouse, Preparing Transport Waybills etc)
- Filing
- General Admin
- Reception
- Data Capturing
- Debtors and Creditors Control
- Overtime sometimes over weekends to facilitate goods being despatched
Minimum Requirements:
- Matric
- Valid Drivers License and own transport
- Experience with Debtors and Creditors Control
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)
Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful