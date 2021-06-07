Admin and Accounts Clerk

Jun 7, 2021

3 month contract with a possibility of going permanent

Requirements:

  • The job would be general office and accounting work which will entail the following:
  • Order Processing, (booking goods in and out of warehouse, Preparing Transport Waybills etc)
  • Filing
  • General Admin
  • Reception
  • Data Capturing
  • Debtors and Creditors Control
  • Overtime sometimes over weekends to facilitate goods being despatched

Minimum Requirements:

  • Matric
  • Valid Drivers License and own transport
  • Experience with Debtors and Creditors Control

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ([Email Address Removed] replace the AT with @)

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position