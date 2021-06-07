Administrative Assistant : Sezela at South African Sugar Association

We are looking for a multi-tasker with a helpful and positive approach who can work independently in a remote office and who has excellent communication skills. Candidates should be able to perform a variety of administrative and clerical tasks providing polite professional assistance in the workplace. Candidates will be required to provide support to Extension for a large area and also support 2 Biosecurity teams. Extension and Biosecurity are located regionally and provide extensive support to both large-scale and small-scale growers.

The following are the key performance areas of the job: Secretarial duties including- Typing of monthly/annual reports, correspondence, statistical data, etc. – Event co-ordination and liaison- Scheduling of meetings- Minute taking at meetings- Receiving and dealing with incoming mail as appropriate- Filing of all correspondence and documents, ensuring easy access to information- General administration of the office including reception duties Office Administration- Maintaining and controlling stationery and office stocks- Basic bookkeeping Processing and maintaining of records- Spreadsheet preparation and management Assisting with maintaining accurate records for Payroll, Attendance Register, Disciplinary, Leave, etc. Budgets and Expenditure Assisting with annual budget preparation and monthly expenditure tracking Stock Control Fixed Asset Management Assisting with the submission of Occupational Health and Safety information to the Clinic Sister and Resource Manager

This position is based at the SASRI offices in Sezela, South Coast. Working hours are Monday to Friday, 7:00am to 16:00pm with some flexibility being required depending on specific job requirements.

To be successful candidates, they should have a minimum of 2 years experience in a secretarial position. They must be able to speak, read and write fluently in English and having a basic knowledge of Afrikaans and isiZulu would be helpful. Knowledge of agriculture will be advantageous. Good computer skills in Microsoft Word and Excel is essential and experience with PowerPoint will be an advantage. A Secretarial and/or Office Management Diploma or equivalent would be beneficial.

