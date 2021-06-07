Agent: Helpdesk at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

To provide effective service to branches by responding to and answering operational queries.

Experience

Minimum:

1 – 2 years contact centre

Ideal:

Experience in a banking environment

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Knowledge

Minimum:

Call centre processes and procedures

Customer care and service protocols

Basic IT knowledge

Ideal:

Capitec Bank systems

Skills

Communications Skills

Problem solving skills

Telephonic / Call skills

Attention to Detail

Competencies

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Working with People

Adapting and Responding to Change

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Deciding and Initiating Action

Following Instructions and Procedures

Persuading and Influencing

Planning and Organising

Additional Information

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Able to work a 45 hour week inclusive of weekends and public holidays on a shift basis including night shift

Willing to work additional hours on occasion upon request

Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

