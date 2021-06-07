Agile Project Manager

Agile Project Managers needed

Job & Company Description:

A solution driven software company is looking for an Agile Project Manager to join their team.

Education:

PMP, Certified Scrum Master (CSM) credentials, Project Management, Agile Certification and/or equivalent training

3+ years’ experience in relevant consulting or industry experience

Job Experience & Skills Required:

Ability to structure and lead multidisciplinary and multi-level stakeholder meetings.

Ability to synthesize and communicate in a non-technical language.

Understanding of Fiber Network Industry

Knowledge of Atlassian Jira and Confluence

Apply now!

For more IT jobs, please visit [URL Removed] you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions.

For more information contact:

Cherine van Tonder

IT Consultant

[Phone Number Removed];

Learn more/Apply for this position