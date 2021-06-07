Agile Project Managers needed
Job & Company Description:
A solution driven software company is looking for an Agile Project Manager to join their team.
Education:
- PMP, Certified Scrum Master (CSM) credentials, Project Management, Agile Certification and/or equivalent training
- 3+ years’ experience in relevant consulting or industry experience
Job Experience & Skills Required:
- Ability to structure and lead multidisciplinary and multi-level stakeholder meetings.
- Ability to synthesize and communicate in a non-technical language.
- Understanding of Fiber Network Industry
- Knowledge of Atlassian Jira and Confluence
