Agile Project Manager

Jun 7, 2021

Agile Project Managers needed

Job & Company Description:
A solution driven software company is looking for an Agile Project Manager to join their team.
Education:

  • PMP, Certified Scrum Master (CSM) credentials, Project Management, Agile Certification and/or equivalent training
  • 3+ years’ experience in relevant consulting or industry experience

Job Experience & Skills Required:

  • Ability to structure and lead multidisciplinary and multi-level stakeholder meetings.
  • Ability to synthesize and communicate in a non-technical language.
  • Understanding of Fiber Network Industry
  • Knowledge of Atlassian Jira and Confluence

Apply now!
For more IT jobs, please visit [URL Removed] you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions.
For more information contact:
Cherine van Tonder
IT Consultant
[Phone Number Removed];

Learn more/Apply for this position