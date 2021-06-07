Agronomist

Jun 7, 2021

Technical Competencies & Experience:

  • B Sc. in Agriculture
  • 1- 3 years experience
  • Knowledge of KZN crop will be added advantage.
  • Making recommendations to clients
  • Valid Drivers license
  • Fluent in English
  • Ability to communicate in Afrikaans will be an added advantage
  • Experience working with field trials

Behavioral competencies

  • Strong verbal and written communication
  • Interpersonal skills
  • Problem solving
  • Proactive
  • Time management

IMPORTANT: If you do not hear from us within two weeks after submitting your application, please consider your application unsuccessful

