Agronomist

Technical Competencies & Experience:
- B Sc. in Agriculture
- 1- 3 years experience
- Knowledge of KZN crop will be added advantage.
- Making recommendations to clients
- Valid Drivers license
- Fluent in English
- Ability to communicate in Afrikaans will be an added advantage
- Experience working with field trials
Behavioral competencies
- Strong verbal and written communication
- Interpersonal skills
- Problem solving
- Proactive
- Time management
