Artisan (Engineering) at The City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town promotes and applies the principles of employment equity. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.
WATER AND WASTE – WATER AND SANITATION – ENGINEERING AND ASSET MANAGEMENT
ARTISAN (ENGINEERING)
BASIC SALARY: R288 298 PER ANNUM – REF NO: WS 78/21 – SIMONSTOWN
Requirements:
- Trade Test Certificate as a Mechanical Fitter
- Working experience on plant equipment maintenance and repairs inclusive of pumps, valves, penstocks and associated machinery
- A valid Code B/EB driver’s licence
- Physically fit and able-bodied
- Required to work in all weather conditions, outside normal working hours, during emergencies and planned overtime, work at heights and in confined spaces
- Ability to work independently and with minimal supervision.
Key performance areas:
- Co-ordinating activities and sequences associated with troubleshooting/fault finding and repairs by ensuring faults are detected and repaired and functionally restored with minimal disruption to services
- Completing internal transactional documentation (time sheets, log sheets, progress and productivity field report, stock taking sheets and related forms
- Operating heavy and/or specialised vehicles and equipment.
- Performing preventative and predictive maintenance to ensure availability and reliability of mechanical equipment related to wastewater, bulk water and reticulation plants
- Repairing, overhauling, installation, testing and inspection of mechanical assets at water treatment facilities and pumping stations
- Compliance to organisational policies and procedures as well as statutory and regulatory requirements relating to ISO [Phone Number Removed]; and OHSAS 18001 to ensure a safe and healthy working environment
- Reporting any defects, incidents and accidents to the line manager immediately.
Please apply online at [URL Removed] (external applicants) or via the SAP Portal (internal applicants) unless otherwise stated.
Closing date: 18 June 2021
- Please quote the reference number of the vacancy in all communications.
- Certified copies of qualifications must be available on request.
- Copies of supporting documents will not be returned.
- Kindly note that applications will not be acknowledged in writing.
- Visit our website at [URL Removed]
- No late applications will be considered.
- If no notification of appointment is received within three (3) months of the closing date, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Water And Waste
- Artisan
- Engineering
- Water And Sanitation
- Engineering And Asset Management
- Mechanical Fitter
- plant equipment maintenance
- pumps
- valves
- penstocks and associated machinery