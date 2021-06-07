Associate II – Group 1 at Adams & Adams

Duties and Responsibilities
- Analyse instructions and sets of facts and prepare legal advice and opinions
- Prepare legal correspondence to clients and opponents
- Draft letters of demand and undertakings
- Draft affidavits, pleadings and notices for litigation purposes
- Conduct research
- Conduct and/or organise trade investigations
- Diarise and administer own diary files.
- Deal with urgent matters promptly and efficiently and ensure that all urgent tasks are completed on time
- Deal skilfully with difficult and advanced telephone enquiries
- Give instructions to, and supervise, secretaries and paralegals to complete more routine tasks
- Prepare monthly reports for clients on the status of various matters being handled on their behalf
- Prepare marketing material, including articles for publication and presentations
About The Employer:
Skills and Knowledge
- Computer literate in Microsoft Word
- Fully conversant in English with excellent written and spoken language and communication skills
- Ability to work independently, under pressure, use initiative and meet deadlines
- Ability to work on several matters at a time
- Ability to work accurately with attention to detail
- Willingness to learn and pro-activity
- Good problem solving & decision making skills
- Ability to attract clients and build relationships
- Must be flexible regarding time
- Must have a thorough understanding of legal practice
Qualifications and Experience
- Matric/Grade 12
- Legal Qualification (Admitted Attorney)
- 2 – 3 years post qualification experience
- Experience of working in an Intellectual Property practice and Trademark Practitioner or SAIIPL exams will be highly advantageous but not a prerequisite