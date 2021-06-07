Associate II – Group 1 at Adams & Adams

Jun 7, 2021

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Analyse instructions and sets of facts and prepare legal advice and opinions
  • Prepare legal correspondence to clients and opponents
  • Draft letters of demand and undertakings
  • Draft affidavits, pleadings and notices for litigation purposes
  • Conduct research
  • Conduct and/or organise trade investigations
  • Diarise and administer own diary files.
  • Deal with urgent matters promptly and efficiently and ensure that all urgent tasks are completed on time
  • Deal skilfully with difficult and advanced telephone enquiries
  • Give instructions to, and supervise, secretaries and paralegals to complete more routine tasks
  • Prepare monthly reports for clients on the status of various matters being handled on their behalf
  • Prepare marketing material, including articles for publication and presentations

About The Employer:

Skills and Knowledge

  • Computer literate in Microsoft Word

  • Fully conversant in English with excellent written and spoken language and communication skills

  • Ability to work independently, under pressure, use initiative and meet deadlines

  • Ability to work on several matters at a time

  • Ability to work accurately with attention to detail

  • Willingness to learn and pro-activity

  • Good problem solving & decision making skills

  • Ability to attract clients and build relationships

  • Must be flexible regarding time

  • Must have a thorough understanding of legal practice

Qualifications and Experience

  • Matric/Grade 12

  • Legal Qualification (Admitted Attorney)

  • 2 – 3 years post qualification experience

  • Experience of working in an Intellectual Property practice and Trademark Practitioner or SAIIPL exams will be highly advantageous but not a prerequisite

Learn more/Apply for this position