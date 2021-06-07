Business Development / Senior Account Manager

A well-known International Food Ingredient Company requires an experienced strategic Business Development / Senior Account Manager within their Food and Nutrition Department to play an integral role in creating and identifying new business opportunities with the above markets.

Minimum requirements for the role:

Tertiary qualification in Food Technology or Food Sciences or related degree or diploma will be an advantage.

Previous experience having worked within a New Business Development or Key Accounts or Product Management role within the Food Ingredient Manufacturing or related food industry is essential.

Previous experience having worked within the Sweet Food and related markets is preferred but not essential.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills is essential.

Person must be computer literate and SAP knowledge would be advantageous.

This person needs to be a good team player.

The successful candidate must be strategic, and strong commercially be able to identify new business opportunities.

Must have the ability to multi-task and prioritise projects.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Support the Account and Product Managers when meeting with Customers in the Food Manufacturing Markets.

Find commercial opportunities for their sweet portfolio within the food and related markets.

Strategically identify new products and new opportunities with existing and new Clients.

Manage and drive various projects within the Sweet Portfolio Food Markets.

Visit Customers regularly and maintain and broaden product ranges with existing Clients.

Keep abreast of sales and product information by attending regular training.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

Learn more/Apply for this position