A well-known International Food Ingredient Company requires an experienced strategic Business Development / Senior Account Manager within their Food and Nutrition Department to play an integral role in creating and identifying new business opportunities with the above markets.
Minimum requirements for the role:
- Tertiary qualification in Food Technology or Food Sciences or related degree or diploma will be an advantage.
- Previous experience having worked within a New Business Development or Key Accounts or Product Management role within the Food Ingredient Manufacturing or related food industry is essential.
- Previous experience having worked within the Sweet Food and related markets is preferred but not essential.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills is essential.
- Person must be computer literate and SAP knowledge would be advantageous.
- This person needs to be a good team player.
- The successful candidate must be strategic, and strong commercially be able to identify new business opportunities.
- Must have the ability to multi-task and prioritise projects.
The successful candidate will be responsible for:
- Support the Account and Product Managers when meeting with Customers in the Food Manufacturing Markets.
- Find commercial opportunities for their sweet portfolio within the food and related markets.
- Strategically identify new products and new opportunities with existing and new Clients.
- Manage and drive various projects within the Sweet Portfolio Food Markets.
- Visit Customers regularly and maintain and broaden product ranges with existing Clients.
- Keep abreast of sales and product information by attending regular training.
Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.