Business Process Improvement – SM

Purpose of the job:
- To ensure global supply chain practices and governance,
- To enforce daily routines within a structured change management program,
- To maintain a program of onboarding, education, and user certification through three levels,
- To align supply chain solutions with business value initiatives,
Responsibilities:
- Lead problem-solving efforts to improve quality and eliminate unnecessary costs in all areas.
- Ensure solutions are standardized across the global AECI Mining business.
- Implement continuous improvement projects and initiatives by working closely with supply chain managers and solution developers.
- Develop and implement process performance measurement and analysis.
- Teach and reinforce supply chain leaders and associates to identify, implement and complete improvement projects by identifying and eliminating barriers to success.
- Ensure that changes are well incorporated into the environment through change management activities (e.g. workshops, communications etc.).
- Constantly educate and certify our people in a formal onboarding and education program.
- Comply with Safety, Health, and Environment standards.
Qualifications and Requirements:
- Matric / Grade 12.
- Relevant qualification (Industrial, Mechanical or Chemical Engineering or BSc Computer Science *no BTech qualifications).
- Minimum 3 – 5 years related experience in process improvement / industrial engineering role.
- Experience in a project management role where projects are identified and implemented effectively.
- In depth knowledge of the manufacturing supply chain processes.
- Sound understanding of supply chain functions.
- Comprehensive understanding of integration impacts of the supply chain.
- Computer proficiency particularly MS Excel.
- SAP knowledge across supply chain functions.
Desired Skills:
- Process Improvement
- Industrial Engineering
- Project Management
- Manufacturing Supply Chain Process
- Manufacturing
- Supply Chain
- Supply Chain Management
- Supply Chain Functions
- Intergration Impacts of Supply Chain
- MS Excel
- SAP
- SAP MRP
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree