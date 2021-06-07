Business Process Improvement – SM

Purpose of the job:

  • To ensure global supply chain practices and governance,
  • To enforce daily routines within a structured change management program,
  • To maintain a program of onboarding, education, and user certification through three levels,
  • To align supply chain solutions with business value initiatives,

Responsibilities:

  • Lead problem-solving efforts to improve quality and eliminate unnecessary costs in all areas.
  • Ensure solutions are standardized across the global AECI Mining business.
  • Implement continuous improvement projects and initiatives by working closely with supply chain managers and solution developers.
  • Develop and implement process performance measurement and analysis.
  • Teach and reinforce supply chain leaders and associates to identify, implement and complete improvement projects by identifying and eliminating barriers to success.
  • Ensure that changes are well incorporated into the environment through change management activities (e.g. workshops, communications etc.).
  • Constantly educate and certify our people in a formal onboarding and education program.
  • Comply with Safety, Health, and Environment standards.

Qualifications and Requirements:

  • Matric / Grade 12.
  • Relevant qualification (Industrial, Mechanical or Chemical Engineering or BSc Computer Science *no BTech qualifications).
  • Minimum 3 – 5 years related experience in process improvement / industrial engineering role.
  • Experience in a project management role where projects are identified and implemented effectively.
  • In depth knowledge of the manufacturing supply chain processes.
  • Sound understanding of supply chain functions.
  • Comprehensive understanding of integration impacts of the supply chain.
  • Computer proficiency particularly MS Excel.
  • SAP knowledge across supply chain functions.

Desired Skills:

  • Process Improvement
  • Industrial Engineering
  • Project Management
  • Manufacturing Supply Chain Process
  • Manufacturing
  • Supply Chain
  • Supply Chain Management
  • Supply Chain Functions
  • Intergration Impacts of Supply Chain
  • MS Excel
  • SAP
  • SAP MRP

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

