BUTCHERY MANAGER
Maitland, Western Cape
R20, 000- R30, 000 per month
Duties include:
- Minimum of 5 years Butchery experience
. Manage the day to day running of the butcher
- Manage a team of 15-20 people
- Control, Manage & Order stock & Calculate GP
. Perform Daily Cash ups & banking
. Open & Close the Butchery
. Must have POS experience
. Must have dealt with CIT Companies
. Cash-ups and Floats
Skills required:
. Have knowledge of different cuts of meat, including chicken, pork, beef
- Be able to achieve high standards in hygiene, cutting, packing, merchandising, and customer service
- Have basic computer skills excel
- Work under pressure
- Must have a valid drivers license
Please email your updated CV and all relevant documents to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Meat
- Hygiene Management
- Food safety standards
- Meat products
- Meat Cutting
- Food Safety
- Food hygiene
- Packaging
- Merchandising
- Customer Service
- Excel
- Drivers Licence
- Point of Sale
- Cash Management
- People Management
- Cash In Transit Experience
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric